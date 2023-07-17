Philadelphia Rockers Soraia Release New Single "Wretch Like Me"; West Coast Tour Kicks Off This Week!



The hard-working band is back out on the road this summer, with shows on the west coast this week. A Swedish tour with rockers Diamond Dogs launches in September. See dates below.



Upcoming Tour Dates:

JUL 16 @ Permanent Records: Los Angeles, CA (with Harlis Sweetwater)

JUL 20 @ Pourhouse: Oceanside, CA

JUL 21 @ Winter's Tavern: Pacifica, CA

JUL 22 @ Rock N' Roll Flea Market: Alameda, CA

JUL 28 @ 37th Annual Upper Merion Concerts Under The Stars: King of Prussia, PA (support for Tommy Conwell and The Houserockers)

AUG 4 @ Musikfest (acoustic set on Lagerplatz Stage): Bethlehem, PA

AUG 08 @ Musikfest (Zinzenplatz Stage): Bethlehem, PA

SEP 16 @ West Reading Fall Festival West Reading, PA

SEP 27 @ Twang: Stockholm, Sweden (acoustic show)

SEP 28 @ Melodybox:Hägersten, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)

OCT 04 @ Katalin: Uppsala, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)

OCT 06 @ Malmö Medley: Malmö, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)

OCT 07 @ Biljardkompaniet: Kristianstad, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)

OCT 13 @ The Eighth Room: Nashville, TN (w/ The Idiot Kids)

OCT 14 @ Punk Rock Night: The

NOV 03 @ Milkboy: Philadelphia, PA (w/

NOV 04 @ Berlin Under A: New York City, NY (w/ Diamond Dogs)

NOV 05: Hangar on The Hudson, Troy, NY (w/ Diamond Dogs)

NOV 08 @ Tellus 360: Lancaster, PA (w/ Diamond Dogs)

NOV 09 @ Cellar on Treadwell: Hamden, CT (w/

NOV 10 @ The Burren - Somerville, MA (w/ Diamond Dogs)

NOV 11 @ Geno's: Portland, ME (w/ Diamond Dogs)



"Wretch Like Me" follows on the heels of the band's recent singles "Every Motion" and "Baby Borderline" (a cover of the song by Swedish garage rockers The Hellacopters), and the 2022 full-length album 'Bloom,' which spawned the radio hits "I Seek Fire", "Tight-Lipped" and others.



Soraia is:

ZouZou Mansour - Lead Vocals, Tambourine



Brianna Sig - Drums, Backing Vocals



More Praise for Soraia:

"It seems appropriate that Philly-based rockers Soraia have opened shows for

"Soraia is an extraordinary, exciting, and 'sure to make waves' band who I love and admire" - Joan Jett

"You do not want to miss one of the greatest of the new bands! For those of you who think rock is dead - come to have your faith renewed!" - Steven Van Zandt

"All rise for the fire and euphoria of Soraia...your road to garage-rock salvation."

"Soraia do an extremely effective job of recapturing that punk rock spirit and zeal, with lead singer ZouZou Mansour bringing that vintage glam rock appeal with her lively, spirited vocals."- V13

"Soraia are bringing back that 80's rock sneer - A brilliant riff, thrumming bassline and pure catchiness make up this cracking song."- Love It To Death Reviews

"This is garage rock out of the garage and aiming for arenas. "I Seek Fire" is just pure no nonsense rock 'n' roll with zero pretention."- If It's Too Loud

""I Seek Fire" is an excellent mix of aggressive riffs, high attitude and epic bold vocals. The song is sure to stop you in your tracks."- Click Roll Boom

"Philadelphia rock quartet Soraia really knows how to put together a hypnotic rock song. Frontwoman ZouZou Mansour's uncanny voice is perfectly pitched to the guitars and holds you close while it beguiles you. This is a put-on-repeat song." - Shutter16



With every release, Soraia continues to gain experience, momentum, and strength. They have garnered the attention of many soulful rock legends in the music business, including Jon Bon Jovi, Steven Van Zandt, and Joan Jett. The core band features ZouZou Mansour (lead vocals),



Soraia does what they do best on their third full-length 'Bloom': shine and reflect through personal stories a universal identity we all share. Their songs promise life after loss, and survival that is both fragile and tough. 'Bloom' is the promise of redemption, newfound passion, and dark warriorhood. The black lotus rising from the mud that blooms into the most beautiful flower: it blossoms from its sin, scars, and final survival—a spirit brimming with strength. What has kept these warriors together through thick and thin is that bond. That darkness. That hope: To grow together. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Philadelphia rock outfit Soraia has released the new standalone single "Wretch Like Me" via Wicked Cool Records.The hard-working band is back out on the road this summer, with shows on the west coast this week. A Swedish tour with rockers Diamond Dogs launches in September. See dates below.Upcoming Tour Dates:JUL 16 @ Permanent Records: Los Angeles, CA (with Harlis Sweetwater)JUL 20 @ Pourhouse: Oceanside, CAJUL 21 @ Winter's Tavern: Pacifica, CAJUL 22 @ Rock N' Roll Flea Market: Alameda, CAJUL 28 @ 37th Annual Upper Merion Concerts Under The Stars: King of Prussia, PA (support for Tommy Conwell and The Houserockers)AUG 4 @ Musikfest (acoustic set on Lagerplatz Stage): Bethlehem, PAAUG 08 @ Musikfest (Zinzenplatz Stage): Bethlehem, PASEP 16 @ West Reading Fall Festival West Reading, PASEP 27 @ Twang: Stockholm, Sweden (acoustic show)SEP 28 @ Melodybox:Hägersten, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)OCT 04 @ Katalin: Uppsala, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)OCT 06 @ Malmö Medley: Malmö, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)OCT 07 @ Biljardkompaniet: Kristianstad, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)OCT 13 @ The Eighth Room: Nashville, TN (w/ The Idiot Kids)OCT 14 @ Punk Rock Night: The Melody Inn, Indianapolis, IN (w/ The Idiot Kids)NOV 03 @ Milkboy: Philadelphia, PA (w/ Killer Kin)NOV 04 @ Berlin Under A: New York City, NY (w/ Diamond Dogs)NOV 05: Hangar on The Hudson, Troy, NY (w/ Diamond Dogs)NOV 08 @ Tellus 360: Lancaster, PA (w/ Diamond Dogs)NOV 09 @ Cellar on Treadwell: Hamden, CT (w/ Killer Kin, Diamond Dogs)NOV 10 @ The Burren - Somerville, MA (w/ Diamond Dogs)NOV 11 @ Geno's: Portland, ME (w/ Diamond Dogs)"Wretch Like Me" follows on the heels of the band's recent singles "Every Motion" and "Baby Borderline" (a cover of the song by Swedish garage rockers The Hellacopters), and the 2022 full-length album 'Bloom,' which spawned the radio hits "I Seek Fire", "Tight-Lipped" and others.Soraia is:ZouZou Mansour - Lead Vocals, Tambourine Travis Smith - Bass Guitar, Backing VocalsBrianna Sig - Drums, Backing VocalsMore Praise for Soraia:"It seems appropriate that Philly-based rockers Soraia have opened shows for Joan Jett over the years because just like the queen of cool, they play a muscular, guitar-heavy brand of rock, free of all current musical trends and pretentions. The record may be filled with overcoming slights and traumas but healing and triumph have never sounded so cathartic before."- New Noise"Soraia is an extraordinary, exciting, and 'sure to make waves' band who I love and admire" - Joan Jett"You do not want to miss one of the greatest of the new bands! For those of you who think rock is dead - come to have your faith renewed!" - Steven Van Zandt"All rise for the fire and euphoria of Soraia...your road to garage-rock salvation." David Fricke, Rolling Stone/Sirius XM Radio"Soraia do an extremely effective job of recapturing that punk rock spirit and zeal, with lead singer ZouZou Mansour bringing that vintage glam rock appeal with her lively, spirited vocals."- V13"Soraia are bringing back that 80's rock sneer - A brilliant riff, thrumming bassline and pure catchiness make up this cracking song."- Love It To Death Reviews"This is garage rock out of the garage and aiming for arenas. "I Seek Fire" is just pure no nonsense rock 'n' roll with zero pretention."- If It's Too Loud""I Seek Fire" is an excellent mix of aggressive riffs, high attitude and epic bold vocals. The song is sure to stop you in your tracks."- Click Roll Boom"Philadelphia rock quartet Soraia really knows how to put together a hypnotic rock song. Frontwoman ZouZou Mansour's uncanny voice is perfectly pitched to the guitars and holds you close while it beguiles you. This is a put-on-repeat song." - Shutter16With every release, Soraia continues to gain experience, momentum, and strength. They have garnered the attention of many soulful rock legends in the music business, including Jon Bon Jovi, Steven Van Zandt, and Joan Jett. The core band features ZouZou Mansour (lead vocals), Travis Smith (bass), and Brianna Sig (drums). Together, they have unmatched chemistry and passion for the music they play.Soraia does what they do best on their third full-length 'Bloom': shine and reflect through personal stories a universal identity we all share. Their songs promise life after loss, and survival that is both fragile and tough. 'Bloom' is the promise of redemption, newfound passion, and dark warriorhood. The black lotus rising from the mud that blooms into the most beautiful flower: it blossoms from its sin, scars, and final survival—a spirit brimming with strength. What has kept these warriors together through thick and thin is that bond. That darkness. That hope: To grow together.



