Rochester Fringe Festival Reveals 2023 Lineup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (Top40 Charts) The Rochester Fringe Festival, the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York State, today announced shows for the 2023 festival, September 12-23. The festival has drawn 670,000 people to more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and international artists. Full show schedule: rochesterfringe.com.

The 2023 festival presents shows from four continents, with celebrated artists from France, Ireland, Colombia, and Australia as well as the U.S. Thirty venues present 500 performances throughout the 12-day festival.
Now in its 12th year, the Rochester Fringe Festival has drawn 670,000 people to more than 4,500 performances

In its U.S. debut tour, the highly acclaimed French company Cirque Inextremiste brings its latest show, EXIT, on September 15 and 16, in which a group of daredevil acrobats commandeer a full-sized hot air balloon and launch themselves and a grand piano high into the air. This event is free.

Direct from Colombia, the celebrated modern circus company Circolombia makes its Rochester Fringe debut with the world premiere of CORAZÓN, every evening beginning September 12 in the Spiegeltent. Circolombia's charismatic cast melds jaw-dropping stunts, raw choreography, and heart-pumping rap and Latin music, and a uniquely modern circus aesthetic to create a world-class entertainment experience

The Rochester Fringe brings the world-famous street theatre duo, The Fanzinis, to the festival on September 15-17 in a cultural exchange with County Cavan, Monroe County, NY's sister county in Ireland. Two Olympian-level goofs, the Fanzinis present their comic and family-friendly Ballet Poulet for free, at two outdoor venues.

The work of the distinguished Australian artist, Craig Walsh, Monuments provides 3D projection art for the entire festival. Projected on three living trees, portraits become animated sculptural monuments, testing our definition of tributes and who they should honor.

Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian Tig Notaro is this year's comedy headliner, in her new show Hello Again on September 16 at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.
Online: rochesterfringe.com;
Phone: (585) 957-9837 (additional fees apply) or for Tig Notaro only: (585) 274-3000
In-person during the festival: at the venue door or at One Fringe Place Box Office, corner of Main & Gibbs, Rochester, NY.






