Noah Releases A Sexy Mid-Summer Single "Weekend"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A Feel-Good Summer Dance Track That Sets the Mood for Chance Encounters!

NOAH, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "WEEKEND."

Following the success of his most recent release "BABYMAKER", NOAH continues his running streak of chart topping singles.



"WEEKEND" is a vibrant and uplifting summer dance release that perfectly encapsulates the carefree spirit of a chance meeting and the anticipation that follows. The single revolves around the central question, "Whatcha doing for the Weekend?" It explores the thrill and excitement of a serendipitous encounter, where two individuals find themselves drawn together by the promise of an unforgettable weekend.

NOAH expertly weaves together relatable storytelling and infectious energy, ensuring that listeners are transported into the heart of the narrative. "WEEKEND" is the epitome of a feel-good summer anthem, destined to set the mood for memorable encounters and create lasting memories.

