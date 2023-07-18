BBC Radio 2's Listeners To Vote For Their Favourite Kylie Song



From today, at www.bbc.co.uk/kylievote listeners can cast up to five votes for their favourite Kylie songs that have charted in the Top 100, which also includes songs where Kylie is a featured artist or part of a duet. The vote closes at 4pm on Friday 4 August.



The results will be revealed in a countdown chart, Your Ultimate Kylie Song, presented by Steve Wright - exclusively available on BBC



Kylie said: "The UK audiences have been so supportive through the years and I'm looking forward to hearing whether their number one track will be a newer track or a classic!"



Helen Thomas, Head of



Steve Wright said: "Kylie is an incredible artist and an icon. I've been a huge fan since the '80s - playing her songs on my shows, introducing her on Top Of The Pops and interviewing her on radio and TV. I can't wait to host Your Ultimate Kylie Song and find out what songs YOU love the most."









Saturday 16 September:

•

• Bananarama

• Texas

• James

• Deacon Blue

• Beverley Knight

• Busted

• Soft Cell



Sunday 17 September:

• Kylie Minogue

• Pretenders

• Shalamar

• Rick Astley

•

• Lemar

• Sam Ryder

•



BBC

BBC Radio 2 is the UK's most listened to radio station, with a weekly audience of 14.46 million (RAJAR Q1, 2023). The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show is most listened to breakfast show in the UK with an audience of 7.26 million (RAJAR Q1, 2023).

The network's presenters include Michael Ball, Zoe Ball, Rob Beckett, Tony Blackburn, OJ Borg, Rev. Kate Bottley, Rylan, Fearne Cotton, Sara Cox, Jamie Cullum, Gary Davies, Paul Gambaccini, Angela Griffin, Bob Harris, Vernon Kay, Cerys Matthews, Scott Mills, Jason Mohammad, Trevor Nelson, Dermot O'Leary, Elaine Paige, Mark Radcliffe, Romesh Ranganathan, DJ Spoony, Liza Tarbuck, Jeremy Vine, Michelle Visage, Johnnie Walker, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams, Claudia Winkleman, Steve Wright and Owain Wyn Evans.




