BBC Radio 2's Listeners To Vote For Their Favourite Kylie Song

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) As the excitement builds to Kylie Minogue's headline set at Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester on Sunday 17 September, the station today launches a listener vote to discover Your Ultimate Kylie Song.
From today, at www.bbc.co.uk/kylievote listeners can cast up to five votes for their favourite Kylie songs that have charted in the Top 100, which also includes songs where Kylie is a featured artist or part of a duet. The vote closes at 4pm on Friday 4 August.

The results will be revealed in a countdown chart, Your Ultimate Kylie Song, presented by Steve Wright - exclusively available on BBC Sounds from Monday 21 August and broadcast on Radio 2 on Monday 28August from 4-7pm. A BBC Audio production.

Kylie said: "The UK audiences have been so supportive through the years and I'm looking forward to hearing whether their number one track will be a newer track or a classic!"

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: "Radio 2 listeners have loved Kylie since her chart debut in 1987 so, as she's headlining Sunday night at Radio 2 in the Park, we wanted to give them this opportunity to pick their favourite song from her amazing back catalogue. The countdown show will be a delight!"

Steve Wright said: "Kylie is an incredible artist and an icon. I've been a huge fan since the '80s - playing her songs on my shows, introducing her on Top Of The Pops and interviewing her on radio and TV. I can't wait to host Your Ultimate Kylie Song and find out what songs YOU love the most."

Radio 2 in the Park will be Radio 2's biggest ever live music event outside London and the stellar line-up exclusively features Tears for Fears headlining the Saturday night with their only UK festival appearance this year, and Kylie Minogue headlining the Sunday night with her first live UK full concert performance for four years. And, for the first time, there will be a Radio 2 DJ stage where some of the station's favourite presenters will be playing some of the best music in the world from the past seven decades. Presenters will also be introducing artists on stage and broadcasting from Radio 2 in the Park across the weekend, with shows and sets available live plus on demand on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer across the weekend and for 30 days afterwards.
Radio 2 in the Park line-up

Saturday 16 September:
Tears for Fears
• Bananarama
• Texas
James Blunt with his only UK festival appearance this year.
• Deacon Blue
• Beverley Knight
• Busted
• Soft Cell

Sunday 17 September:
• Kylie Minogue
• Pretenders
• Shalamar
• Rick Astley
Jessie Ware
• Lemar
• Sam Ryder
Simply Red with their only UK festival appearance this year.

BBC Radio 2 is the UK's most listened to radio station, with a weekly audience of 14.46 million (RAJAR Q1, 2023). The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show is most listened to breakfast show in the UK with an audience of 7.26 million (RAJAR Q1, 2023).
The network's presenters include Michael Ball, Zoe Ball, Rob Beckett, Tony Blackburn, OJ Borg, Rev. Kate Bottley, Rylan, Fearne Cotton, Sara Cox, Jamie Cullum, Gary Davies, Paul Gambaccini, Angela Griffin, Bob Harris, Vernon Kay, Cerys Matthews, Scott Mills, Jason Mohammad, Trevor Nelson, Dermot O'Leary, Elaine Paige, Mark Radcliffe, Romesh Ranganathan, DJ Spoony, Liza Tarbuck, Jeremy Vine, Michelle Visage, Johnnie Walker, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams, Claudia Winkleman, Steve Wright and Owain Wyn Evans.






