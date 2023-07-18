Andrew Bird Announces Outside Problems, New Album Out July 21st





"There are two notable things about this album. One, none of these songs were recorded with the intent of making an album, I just happened to capture moments of melodic exploration over a period of time. You can hear themes from Inside Problems throughout the album, including on the song 'Epilogue,' just without concern for bridges and choruses and the band. I'm able to capture the sound of music in everyday life, a surprisingly hard thing to do. I was playing for the joy of it and to get these ideas out of my head. To hear them in a room. There is no room. Second, these pieces were recorded primarily outside in Ojai, CA. I'm no stranger to recording outside as with the Echolocations series. My plan was to record Inside Problems outside but the leaf-blowers made that difficult…Deep in the pandemic, far from the city and album campaigns and Instagram strategies, getting back to the original point of it all."

Pre-order Outside Problems, and watch the accompanying music video for "Mo Teef" that arrives today: https://found.ee/AB_MoTeefVideo

Through the "Mo Teef" music video, Andrew Bird uses Outside Problems to further shed light on the inspiring sceneries and vital, fading landscapes that are more precious than ever. Created in partnership with Patagonia by frequent collaborator Tyler Manson, footage was sourced from four different Patagonia films including Blue Heart, a documentary Bird scored about the last wild rivers in Europe, and the battle to save them. Over shots of lush, sunlit and snow-covered forests, flowing streams, deep canyons and more that span British Columbia, Japan, Nevada, Tasmania, The Balkans, South Korea and beyond, the video emphasizes the crucial importance of preservation through the following message:

"The earth is under no obligation to support life. The earth is indifferent. We personify nature and call it mother, deflecting our own obligation to preserve and protect. Nature is not a mother. Nature is our good luck, our fortune. and we are squandering it. What if preservation was our livelihood? It is."

In addition to Outside Problems' wide physical release on November 17th, a select quantity of vinyl will be available at Andrew Birds' upcoming Inside Problems Tour, exclusively as the 2nd disc of a 2xLP tour exclusive version of Inside Problems. Kicking off July 20th, the run includes Andrew Bird's first performance at brand new Los Angeles venue The Bellwether on July 21st, plus several amphitheaters throughout the West Coast, multiple shows in Canada, a return to his native Illinois and more with support from Uwade.

This summer's leg of shows follows a year that's seen Andrew Bird sell out venues like Red Rocks, LA's Greek Theatre, NYC's Pier 17 and Chicago's Salt Shed, appear on CBS Saturday Morning, NPR's Tiny Desk and Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me, soundtrack the final scene in an episode of Ted Lasso's latest season, collaborate with Phoebe Bridgers on a reimagining of an Emily Dickinson poem, join Rufus Wainwright for his Walt Disney Concert Hall performance and Folkocracy cover of Neil Young's "Harvest," and more.

Outside Problems Tracklist:
Mancey
Epilogue
Festivus
What We Saw
Mormon House Party
Mo Teef
Heaven's Boughs
Improvisation on a Familiar Theme
Tik Tok

Andrew Bird Tour Dates
7/20 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriets #
7/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether #
7/22 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater #
7/24 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Summer Sessions at Silverado #
7/25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
7/26 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre for Performing Arts #
7/27 - Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Music Festival
7/30 - Evanston, IL - Out of SPACE * #
8/1 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm #
8/2 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater #
8/3 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center #
8/4 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua #
8/5 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua #
9/16 - Mammoth Lakes, CA - Sierra Nevada Resort
9/30 - Jackson Hole, WY - The Virginian Lodge
#w/ Uwade
*w/ Nora O'Connor




