Lanco Ropes In A Rowdy Rendevous With "Lasso"

Comprised of singer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Riser House Records' ACM Award-winning group LANCO ropes in a rowdy good time with the release of their latest track, "Lasso." Written by LANCO's Brandon Lancaster, Tripp Howell and Chandler Baldwin, alongside Tate Howell and Jay Joyce(Eric Church, Cage The Elephant), the neon-lit, two-stepping ode to a lovers' night out is available to stream now.Alongside the party-starting track, LANCO is also sharing the hilarious, official video for "Lasso" today. Filmed at Cahoots Dancehall & Honkytonk in Lebanon, TN, the clip finds all four bandmates taking to the dance floor to steal the spotlight in a line dance for the ages. Choreographed to perfectly accompany the do-si-do-inducing track, dozens of others line up beside them to join in the southern-bred shuffle.Serving as the second taste of what fans can expect from this new chapter in LANCO's musical journey, "Lasso" follows in the footsteps of the summertime singalong, "Sound of a Saturday Night," which dropped on June 2 and marked the group's debut release under Riser House Records.Comprised of singer Brandon Lancaster, drummer Tripp Howell, keyboardist/auxiliary Jared Hampton and bassist Chandler Baldwin, LANCO has captivated audiences worldwide with its infectious energy, unparalleled musicianship and heartfelt storytelling, earning CMT, CMA, and iHeartAwards nominations as well as praise from Billboard, Rolling Stone and more. This is just the beginning of what's to come from the dynamic group, as more new music is expected to roll out in the coming months. Fans can stay up-to-date on LANCO by visiting lancomusic.com.



