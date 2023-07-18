Grentperez Revisits Title Track Of New EP With Cavetown Collab





"What better way to reminisce on old memories than to share those memories with your friends. Cute right?" grentperez says of the collaboration. "Anyways, Cavetown and I just felt like being partners, fighting crime and saving the world, and so we joined up and recorded this edition of 'When We Were Younger.'"



"We are so close to starting the Bittersweet Daze tour and I'm so excited to have grent on it. I got to lay down a verse in this new version of 'when we were younger' !! Check it out i hope u enjoy it 😊," says Cavetown.

Watch the video here:







"When We Were Younger" blends grentperez's signature bossa nova with sonic staples of the 90s, transporting listeners back in time. With sparkles of the swelling strings of golden-era Hollywood, as well as clear influence from the scores of rom-coms, his production mirrors his lyrical longing for the past, but told through the lens of the seasoned storyteller and musician he is today, awakening long-dormant memories while simultaneously providing a soundtrack for new ones.



Grentperez and Cavetown are performing together throughout the summer on the Bittersweet Daze Tour, along with artists mxmtoon and Ricky Montgomery, where they'll be playing major markets like Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver and more. Later this fall, the 21 year old artist will open for Rex



GRENTPEREZ TOUR ROUTING:

Bittersweet Daze Tour:

July 20th - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

July 21st - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open

July 23rd - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

July 25th - Magna, UT - Saltair

July 26th - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion

July 28th - Maryland Heights, MO - St. Louis

July 29th - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

July 30th - Indianapolis, IN - Rock The Ruins

August 1st- Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

August 3rd - New York, NY - Summer Stage

August 4th - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

August 5th - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors



Rex

















October 1st - Perth, AU - Belvoir Amphitheatre



growing up? tour

October 20th - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall / SOLD OUT

October 21st - Seattle, WA - Neumos / SOLD OUT

October 22nd - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre / SOLD OUT

October 27th - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry / SOLD OUT

October 30th - Toronto, ON - Danforth

November 3rd - Washington, DC - Union Stage / SOLD OUT

November 7th - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5 / SOLD OUT

November 8th - Nashville, TN - Basement East / SOLD OUT

November 10th - Dallas, TX - HOB Cambridge Room / SOLD OUT

November 11th - Houston, TX - HOB Bronze Peacock / SOLD OUT

November 12th - Austin, TX - Antone's / SOLD OUT

November 14th - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar / SOLD OUT



grentperez growing up?

February 5th - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg OZ

February 6th, Paris, FR - Point Ephemere

February 7th - Cologne, FR - Helios37

February 8th - Berlin, DE - Maschinenhaus

February 10th, London, ENG - O2 Islington Academy / SOLD OUT

February 12th - Glasgow, SCT - King Tut's

February 13th - Dublin, IE - Academy

February 14th - Manchester, ENG - Gorilla

February 18th - London, ENG - O2 Islington Academy (new should added)*

*additional tickets for these upgrades + new London show will go on sale Friday 14th July at 10am BST



21-year-old Australian musician grentperez is unapologetically a Gen-Z artist with an old soul. Having first found his audience on YouTube strumming guitar, singing covers and original songs, he's blossomed into an unlikely star: an unassuming and unpretentious artist inspired by the music played at family karaoke parties, as well as vintage bossa nova and modern R&B. The young songwriter is a full-fledged artist, and he's got the following to prove it: With over 250 million listens on streaming platforms, a multi-continental touring resume, and notable support from tastemakers including Triple J, NPR Music, MTV, KCRW, DIY, Wonderland, and The Line of Best Fit, grentperez is on the precipice of something big.



