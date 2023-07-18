Grentperez Revisits Title Track Of New EP With Cavetown Collab

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the success of his new EP When We Were Younger, today, grentperez releases a new take on the title track featuring English singer-songwriter, Cavetown, released via Fast Friends & AWAL. Maintaining the childhood nostalgia captured throughout the original project, Cavetown and grentperez join forces to create a fun-loving track and a music video that epitomizes 90s cartoons and happy endings.
"What better way to reminisce on old memories than to share those memories with your friends. Cute right?" grentperez says of the collaboration. "Anyways, Cavetown and I just felt like being partners, fighting crime and saving the world, and so we joined up and recorded this edition of 'When We Were Younger.'"
"We are so close to starting the Bittersweet Daze tour and I'm so excited to have grent on it. I got to lay down a verse in this new version of 'when we were younger' !! Check it out i hope u enjoy it 😊," says Cavetown.
Watch the video here:
"When We Were Younger" blends grentperez's signature bossa nova with sonic staples of the 90s, transporting listeners back in time. With sparkles of the swelling strings of golden-era Hollywood, as well as clear influence from the scores of rom-coms, his production mirrors his lyrical longing for the past, but told through the lens of the seasoned storyteller and musician he is today, awakening long-dormant memories while simultaneously providing a soundtrack for new ones.
Grentperez and Cavetown are performing together throughout the summer on the Bittersweet Daze Tour, along with artists mxmtoon and Ricky Montgomery, where they'll be playing major markets like Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver and more. Later this fall, the 21 year old artist will open for Rex Orange County during their NZ/Australia tour, and he will also set off on his biggest tour to date, spanning 20+ days across North America and Europe. See full tour routing below.
GRENTPEREZ TOUR ROUTING:
Bittersweet Daze Tour:
July 20th - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
July 21st - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open
July 23rd - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater
July 25th - Magna, UT - Saltair
July 26th - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion
July 28th - Maryland Heights, MO - St. Louis Music Park
July 29th - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
July 30th - Indianapolis, IN - Rock The Ruins
August 1st- Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
August 3rd - New York, NY - Summer Stage
August 4th - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann
August 5th - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors
Rex Orange County support for NZ/Australia Tour September 15th - Wellington, NZ - Michael Fowler Centre September 16th - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena September 19th - Adelaide, AU - Entertainment Centre Theatre September 22nd - Brisbane, AU - Riverstage September 23rd - Sydney, AU - Hordern Pavilion / SOLD OUT September 24th - Sydney, AU - Hordern Pavilion September 27th - Melbourne, AU - MCA / SOLD OUT September 28th - Melbourne, AU - MCA
October 1st - Perth, AU - Belvoir Amphitheatre
growing up? tour
October 20th - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall / SOLD OUT
October 21st - Seattle, WA - Neumos / SOLD OUT
October 22nd - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre / SOLD OUT
October 27th - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry / SOLD OUT
October 30th - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall / SOLD OUT
November 3rd - Washington, DC - Union Stage / SOLD OUT
November 7th - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5 / SOLD OUT
November 8th - Nashville, TN - Basement East / SOLD OUT
November 10th - Dallas, TX - HOB Cambridge Room / SOLD OUT
November 11th - Houston, TX - HOB Bronze Peacock / SOLD OUT
November 12th - Austin, TX - Antone's / SOLD OUT
November 14th - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar / SOLD OUT
grentperez growing up? Europe tour - rescheduled to 2024
February 5th - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg OZ
February 6th, Paris, FR - Point Ephemere
February 7th - Cologne, FR - Helios37
February 8th - Berlin, DE - Maschinenhaus
February 10th, London, ENG - O2 Islington Academy / SOLD OUT
February 12th - Glasgow, SCT - King Tut's
February 13th - Dublin, IE - Academy
February 14th - Manchester, ENG - Gorilla
February 18th - London, ENG - O2 Islington Academy (new should added)*
*additional tickets for these upgrades + new London show will go on sale Friday 14th July at 10am BST
21-year-old Australian musician grentperez is unapologetically a Gen-Z artist with an old soul. Having first found his audience on YouTube strumming guitar, singing covers and original songs, he's blossomed into an unlikely star: an unassuming and unpretentious artist inspired by the music played at family karaoke parties, as well as vintage bossa nova and modern R&B. The young songwriter is a full-fledged artist, and he's got the following to prove it: With over 250 million listens on streaming platforms, a multi-continental touring resume, and notable support from tastemakers including Triple J, NPR Music, MTV, KCRW, DIY, Wonderland, and The Line of Best Fit, grentperez is on the precipice of something big.
For 23-year-old singer/songwriter Cavetown, making music typically involves excavating and exposing his most deeply hidden thoughts and feelings. "It's a weird dynamic because a lot of the time I'm taking something that it's hard for me to admit even to myself, then putting it into a song and sharing it with the entire world," says the London based artist otherwise known as Robin Skinner. Since self-releasing his debut single at age 16, the Cambridge-based musician/producer has proven the disarming power of that outpouring, steadily amassing a devoted following and bringing his extraordinarily close-knit live show to venues across the globe. On his new album worm food, Cavetown delivers his most elaborately realized body of work to date, shaping his idiosyncratic storytelling into songs that ultimately give voice to our own most intimate emotions.