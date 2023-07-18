David Byrne, 'Here Lies Love' Broadway Cast Members On 'CBS Sunday Morning'









From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London's Royal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) David Byrne and Here Lies Love Broadway cast members Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs, and Jose Llana gave CBS Sunday Morning a behind-the-scenes look at the production, which has its official Opening Night at the Broadway Theatre in New York City this Thursday. They spoke with correspondent Elaine Quijano about the immersive disco pop musical based on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution of the Philippines, featuring music by Byrne and Fatboy Slim. You can watch the segment here:Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (direction) and Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson (choreography) reunite with David Byrne (concept, music, and lyrics) and Fatboy Slim (music) to bring Here Lies Love to Broadway, continuing a ten-plus year collaboration on the project. Tom Gandey and J Pardo contribute additional music.Here Lies Love's staging at the Broadway Theatre will transform the venue's traditional proscenium floor space into a dance club environment, where audiences will stand and move with the actors. A wide variety of standing and seating options will be available throughout the theater's reconstructed space. Tickets are on sale now at HereLiesLoveBroadway.com.From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London's Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017. The original cast recording was released on Nonesuch Records in 2014. Here Lies Love was first released in 2010 as an album with multiple singers performing the lead roles, also on Nonesuch.



