Chayanne, Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Servando Y Florentino, Luis Figueroa, Gale, Menudo And More To Perform At The 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Hosted By Enrique Santos

For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com/fiesta. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia announced today that the 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is making its return to Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center on Saturday, October 21. The annual concert event will celebrate the power of Latin music in popular culture with a star-studded slate of performances from Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Servando y Florentino, Luis Figueroa, GALE, Menudo and iHeartRadio Corazón Award recipient Chayanne. Enrique Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio, will once again host the tenth annual event.In addition to performing, Chayanne will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond. Chayanne, a world renowned Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, TV star and actor, has solidified his success with more than 50 million albums sold, sold-out tours and hundreds of music industry awards. Outside of music, Chayanne uses his voice to shine a light on organizations he is passionate about. He was a spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and has been involved in the Make-A-Wish Foundation, United Nations Human Rights for Climate Change, Women Refugees Commission, Heroes Por la Vida, campaign promoting the importance of being an organ donor, and Teleton in Mexico, Chile and the U.S. Additionally, he is an active member of the cabinet for the American Red Cross, from whom he received the Crystal Cross Award in 2018. Chayanne has also participated in the American Red Cross' 100 Days of Summer campaign since 2014 to encourage the Latin community to donate blood."We're honored to once again bring together incredible artists, electrifying music and a vibrant community," said Enrique Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio. "Here's to a decade of unforgettable moments, unity and the power of Latin music!"iHeartMedia's Spanish Contemporary Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano and Spanish Oldies radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com. Additionally, the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will be broadcasted across iHeartRadio digital stations including Beso, El Patron, Salsa Bembe, Rumba, Reggaeton Vieja Escuela, La Preciosa, Tejano Radio, La Mezcla Fuego con Dj Xtreme, Latino Top 20, Tropical Top 20 and Regional Mexican Top 20.Hulu will serve as the Official Streaming Destination of the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, adding to its already robust slate of live event content, with performances livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost. For more information on the livestream line-up, stay tuned to Hulu's site and social channels.Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.Every year since 2014, iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina has brought together the biggest names in Latin Music to perform live on one stage on one night. Over the last several years, the event has featured all-star performances from Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, Gente De Zona, Prince Royce, Ozuna, Farruko, Becky G and more. Proud partners of this year's event include Café Bustelo, Goya Foods, Seagram's Escapes [Yellow Tail] Wine, with more to be announced.For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com/fiesta.



