The Country Network To Debut Century Drive's "Wild Hearts, Wild Highways" Music Video



"When the band finds a cabin, bourbon, and some free time to write who knows what will happen! This music video shows us in our natural habitat singing a song that makes us feel alive," says Casey Parnell.



With production by the band's own Casey Parnell, the video finds the band in an intimate performance setting, jamming out to "Wild Hearts, Wild Highways" together.



The music video will air at the following times in each viewer's time zone on The Country Network. Please note, the live stream will premiere in the Eastern Time Zone on its website and the TCN app. Additional ways to watch include Roku channel 1176, Stirr channel 345, Freebie TV, Sling Local Now, Playstation and Apple TV. To watch online, visit watch.tcncountry.net.

"Wild Hearts, Wild Highways" will air on The Country Network at the following times.

Monday, July 17 at 8:34 AM & 3:03 PM

Tuesday, July 18 at 9:23 AM & 5:27 PM

Wednesday, July 19 at 6:26 AM & 12:07 PM

Thursday, July 20 at 7:28 AM & 1:05 PM

Friday, July 21 at 4:21 PM & 10:38 PM



Written by Century Drive and engineered and mixed by the Emmy award winning Tim Craven, "Wild Hearts, Wild Highways" has been spotlighted on the Academy of Country Music's and Apple



"'Wild Hearts, Wild Highways' is a song about love, second chances, and starting over. We all know what it's like to have our heart broken and to want to run away from it all. This song is about choosing to run away from it all…together. It's about gaining a new perspective and finding forgiveness," says Corey Parnell.



Century Drive is a four-piece country-rock band made up of two sets of brothers hailing from Bend, Oregon. Corey and Casey Parnell and Chad and Lonnie Chapin are all sons of preachers who are using their ingrained devotion and conviction to write, record and release their own lane of Pacific Northwest, pavement pounding country & Americana rock. Their storytelling and brotherly harmonies are celebrated among some of Nashville's hottest songwriters, including 17x number one writer Brian White who said, "The first time I stepped in the room to write with Century Drive I knew something special was happening. The energy and vibe were simply contagious. Unbelievable musicians, great singers, and songs set the bar high. I'm a huge fan."



The Parnells approached the Chapins to write songs in the early days of the pandemic, and their whiskey-fueled all-nighters have resulted in a catalog of songs that punch through as they blaze their own trail on the scene. After teasing their audience with a string of singles, the group debuted their sound on an EP in 2022 titled "Staring at Stars." That project landed a spotlight on CMT and The Country Network in addition to profiles in MusicRow Magazine, AntiMusic, The



Before banding together for this group, they garnered success across a variety of genres and built a brotherhood friendship spanning more than two decades. Lonnie is the band's Grammy and Dove award-winning bassist and Gospel

This year, Century Drive will be releasing new singles as they continue to build audiences of fans across the globe.



Website: www.centurydriveband.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/centurydriveband

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/centurydriveband/

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@centurydriveband?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

Twitter: https://twitter.com/centurydrive?s=21&t=3wQzHUZnJ15SVa3Yz9olhA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@centurydrive

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthgTSiHnLMYJ74g91LPVUw

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1m9Fqc6QAI0wRjKeCRfUOZ

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/century-drive/1681622564 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Breakout country-rock group Century Drive released the music video for their latest single "Wild Hearts, Wild Highways" with The Country Network on Monday, July 17 with airtimes daily throughout the debut week. The world premiere of the video follows their first appearance at CMA Fest this summer where the group was meeting fans and performing in support of the single."When the band finds a cabin, bourbon, and some free time to write who knows what will happen! This music video shows us in our natural habitat singing a song that makes us feel alive," says Casey Parnell.With production by the band's own Casey Parnell, the video finds the band in an intimate performance setting, jamming out to "Wild Hearts, Wild Highways" together.The music video will air at the following times in each viewer's time zone on The Country Network. Please note, the live stream will premiere in the Eastern Time Zone on its website and the TCN app. Additional ways to watch include Roku channel 1176, Stirr channel 345, Freebie TV, Sling Local Now, Playstation and Apple TV. To watch online, visit watch.tcncountry.net."Wild Hearts, Wild Highways" will air on The Country Network at the following times.Monday, July 17 at 8:34 AM & 3:03 PMTuesday, July 18 at 9:23 AM & 5:27 PMWednesday, July 19 at 6:26 AM & 12:07 PMThursday, July 20 at 7:28 AM & 1:05 PMFriday, July 21 at 4:21 PM & 10:38 PMWritten by Century Drive and engineered and mixed by the Emmy award winning Tim Craven, "Wild Hearts, Wild Highways" has been spotlighted on the Academy of Country Music's and Apple Music Country's Ty Bentli's Daily playlists since its release in May."'Wild Hearts, Wild Highways' is a song about love, second chances, and starting over. We all know what it's like to have our heart broken and to want to run away from it all. This song is about choosing to run away from it all…together. It's about gaining a new perspective and finding forgiveness," says Corey Parnell.Century Drive is a four-piece country-rock band made up of two sets of brothers hailing from Bend, Oregon. Corey and Casey Parnell and Chad and Lonnie Chapin are all sons of preachers who are using their ingrained devotion and conviction to write, record and release their own lane of Pacific Northwest, pavement pounding country & Americana rock. Their storytelling and brotherly harmonies are celebrated among some of Nashville's hottest songwriters, including 17x number one writer Brian White who said, "The first time I stepped in the room to write with Century Drive I knew something special was happening. The energy and vibe were simply contagious. Unbelievable musicians, great singers, and songs set the bar high. I'm a huge fan."The Parnells approached the Chapins to write songs in the early days of the pandemic, and their whiskey-fueled all-nighters have resulted in a catalog of songs that punch through as they blaze their own trail on the scene. After teasing their audience with a string of singles, the group debuted their sound on an EP in 2022 titled "Staring at Stars." That project landed a spotlight on CMT and The Country Network in addition to profiles in MusicRow Magazine, AntiMusic, The Digital Journal, The Country Note, Country in the UK, The Bend Bulletin, News Break, Broadway World, Center Stage Magazine, etc. The title track was also featured on the official Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday Playlist alongside Jason Aldean, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Jake Owen, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Chris Young.Before banding together for this group, they garnered success across a variety of genres and built a brotherhood friendship spanning more than two decades. Lonnie is the band's Grammy and Dove award-winning bassist and Gospel Music Hall Of Fame alum as a member of Petra. He also co-wrote the #1 hit song "If I Had To Die For Someone" for Christian rock band Petra before becoming a founding member of the Grammy-nominated band Tait with his brother Chad. Chad is a Grammy-nominated drummer, Dove award winner, twelve-time BMI Music award winner, and recipient of the legendary BMI " Song Of The Year " award for his song "To Ever Live Without Me." Lead vocalist and songwriter Corey Parnell has shared stages with noteworthy artists Kris Kristofferson, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell, and has co-written songs for Steve Fee and Shannon Bex of Danity Kane. His brother and lead guitarist Casey has recorded, written and produced for Shannon Bex of MTV's super group Danity Kane and Thunderstorm Artis of NBC's "The Voice."This year, Century Drive will be releasing new singles as they continue to build audiences of fans across the globe.Website: www.centurydriveband.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/centurydrivebandInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/centurydriveband/Threads: https://www.threads.net/@centurydriveband?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3DTwitter: https://twitter.com/centurydrive?s=21&t=3wQzHUZnJ15SVa3Yz9olhATikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@centurydriveYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthgTSiHnLMYJ74g91LPVUwSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1m9Fqc6QAI0wRjKeCRfUOZApple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/century-drive/1681622564



