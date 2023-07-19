DJ Xtee's Newest Release "If I Drop" Features Tacboy Of Et Boys And Grammy Nominated Trumpet Player Ron Haynes





https://youtu.be/hOp6BDPsCQs New York, NY (Top40 Charts) South African producer DJ Xtee is back with "If I Drop", his next club banger set to release on July 21, 2023 on the Wake Up! Music record label. Once again he has chosen Tacboy of the ET Boys to lay down the vocals on his track. In addition, this song features Grammy nominated trumpet player, Mr. Ron Haynes, who elevates the dub mix powerfully and tastefully. The live sounds add fire to the vocals by Tacboy and the electronic instrumentation created by DJ Xtee.This is DJ Xtee's second release on Wake Up! Music. The first one, "I'm in Love (with your body)" was his first collaboration with Tacboy. Known in his country as a producer as well as DJ/composer, he gravitates towards (Nu) House Music as the specific genre that he loves producing and specifically as specializing in n Deep, tribal, Soulful, Dance, electronica, and jazz house. DJ Xtee is a featured music expert for shows in his country. He is also a South African Music Ambassador for Music2Deal which is a global music network designed to connect artists globally for music business and possible collaborations and opportunities. He is a Vice Chairman of a well-known None Profit Organisation called "Safe a boy Child"(www.safeaboychild.org) where he makes sure art is alive and young people are inspired to participate and earn a living from their gifts.Having connected to vocalist Tacboy of the ET Boys through the Wake Up! Music Record Label has provided a nu sound for DJ Xtee. Steeped in the sounds of nu house with the melodic frame of Tacboy's, vocals and lyrics, the track begs for the dancers in the clubs or wherever you may find dancing.Definitely turning up the heat on the dub mix is Grammy nominated trumpet player, Ron Haynes. Born and raised in the city where House was born, a.k.a. Chicago, Ron was an early recruit to Liquid Soul and recorded on all four of the band's CDs, including "Here's the Deal," which was Grammy-nominated in 2001 for Best Contemporary Jazz Album. He is ever busy touring and in the studio. Working with renowned producer and keyboardist Ramsey Lewis, he is featured on the acclaimed contemporary jazz CD Urban Knights IV.Pepper, Gomez, founder of Wake Up! Music Group, a record label that is dedicated to supporting Nu Music states, "It has been a pleasure to work with this all-star lineup! They have created fire for the dance floor that can only be called Nu House by way of South Africa via Miami and Chicago! This track will keep your summer sizzle going until you "drop". There are four mixes with this release, which should keep the DJs happy - and if the DJs are happy, the dancers are happy!"wakeupmusicgroup.comhttps://onerpm.link/DJXteeTacboyIfIDrophttps://youtu.be/hOp6BDPsCQs



