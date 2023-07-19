Moneybagg Yo Shares Music Video For '"F MY BM'





In just a handful of years, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Memphis hitmaker Moneybagg Yo has shared an in your face video for standout Hard to Love mixtape track, "F MY BM." The project is out now via CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records.In the clip, Bagg underlines why he is such a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop: boundless charisma and attitude. "F MY BM" made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV, BET Jams, BET Hip-Hop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards."Rappers think soon as we meet they get a verse for free (no sir), hate when business get personal pay the standard fee (right now)," he spits in the video, which finds him on trial for cheating on his baby mama. "B_____s think soon as we f__k they get a purse from me, she like I know you seen me call why you being weird to me (I'm not)." The menacing, piano-centric production on the track truly soars when paired with tongue-in-cheek visuals.That honesty is the defining feature of Hard To Love. From the tape's beginning, Bagg reminds the listener just how propulsive his music can be. "Keep It Low," his breakneck collaboration with Future, sounds as if it's going to leap out of your speakers and ricochet around the inside of your car.Bagg's versatility as a collaborator is also on display by way of "On Wat U On," his acclaimed collaboration with fellow Memphis native and national breakout star GloRilla, "Shot Off Gumbo," which pairs him with Fat Wizza and Bagg's signee YTB Fatt, the Fridayy duet "Lies," and the Lil Durk- and YTB Fatt-assisted "Rock Out."In just a handful of years, Moneybagg Yo has cemented himself as one of the most irresistible voices in the club and on the streets. Beyond the undying love he receives from his hometown, he's been celebrated by critics and fellow rappers alike.



