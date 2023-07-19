Citizen Returns With New Single 'If You're Lonely'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Renowned alternative rock band Citizen is back with a sensational new single, "If You're Lonely," marking the first release from their forthcoming fifth album Calling
The Dogs due October 6. The accompanying video for "If You're Lonely" is captured through a nostalgic lens as it finds the band playing out of their garage while the suburban chaos of neighborhood politics ensues around them.
With introspective lyrics and a heartfelt melody, the track delves into the personal experiences of lead singer Mat Kerekes who drew inspiration from a challenging upbringing and his own journey of self-discovery.
Reflecting on the song's emotional depth, Kerekes shares, "I grew up around a narcissistic parent and absorbed a lot of that behavior over time, negatively affecting people close to me. If You're Lonely is about recognizing that, growing from it, and becoming a reliable shoulder to lean on."
"If You're Lonely" serves as a compelling introduction to Citizen's new era. It's a remarkable testament to Citizen's ability to reinvent themselves with every album. The forthcoming LP is the band's most poignant body of work yet, as the record approaches themes of self-reflection, personal growth, and resilience. On Calling
The Dogs, the band exemplifies that passionate songwriting and styling while stripping back to what they do best: guitar-driven rock 'n roll.
Additionally, Citizen has also announced a world tour in support of this new record. The first leg will see the band lighting up the stages coast-to-coast starting in Indianapolis on October 18 with stops in Las Vegas
for When We Were Young Festival, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, New York, and more, before concluding their US trek in Chicago
on November 26. The band will then take the show overseas for a UK/EU run, beginning in February 2024. All tour dates are listed below.
With the release of "If You're Lonely," Citizen is no doubt highlighting their musical evolution and setting the tone for the next era as Calling
The Dogs promises to be a defining rebirth in their already illustrious career.
TOUR DATES:
October 18, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-Fi Annex
October 21, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 22, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 24, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
October 25, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Observatory San Diego
October 27, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
October 28, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music
Hall
October 29, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Roseville
October 31, 2023 - Portland, OR - Aladdin
Theater
November 1, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
November 3, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
November 4, 2023 - Denver, CO - Summit
November 5, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - recordbar
November 7, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk Austin
November 8, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Trees
November 10, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
November 11, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade
November 12, 2023 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
November 13, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
November 15, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
November 17, 2023 - Washington, D.C. - Black
Cat
November 18, 2023 - New York, NY - Warsaw
November 19, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
November 21, 2023 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
November 22, 2023 - Pittsburg, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
November 23, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music
Hall
November 24, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - The Roxy
November 25, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
November 26, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music
Hall
February 6, 2024 - Glasgow, UK - St. Lukes Church
February 7, 2024 - Leeds, UK - Project House
February 8, 2024 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
February 9, 2024 - Bristol, UK - SWX
February 11, 2024 - Berlin, GER - So36
February 12, 2024 - Hamburg, GER - Knust
February 13, 2023 - Copenhagen, GER - Beta
February 15, 2024 - Cologne, GER - Club Volta
February 16, 2024 - Eindhoven, NL - Dynamo