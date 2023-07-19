Citizen Returns With New Single 'If You're Lonely'





With introspective lyrics and a heartfelt melody, the track delves into the personal experiences of lead singer Mat Kerekes who drew inspiration from a challenging upbringing and his own journey of self-discovery.



Reflecting on the song's emotional depth, Kerekes shares, "I grew up around a narcissistic parent and absorbed a lot of that behavior over time, negatively affecting people close to me. If You're Lonely is about recognizing that, growing from it, and becoming a reliable shoulder to lean on."



"If You're Lonely" serves as a compelling introduction to Citizen's new era. It's a remarkable testament to Citizen's ability to reinvent themselves with every album. The forthcoming LP is the band's most poignant body of work yet, as the record approaches themes of self-reflection, personal growth, and resilience. On



Additionally, Citizen has also announced a world tour in support of this new record. The first leg will see the band lighting up the stages coast-to-coast starting in Indianapolis on October 18 with stops in Las



With the release of "If You're Lonely," Citizen is no doubt highlighting their musical evolution and setting the tone for the next era as



TOUR DATES:

October 18, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-Fi Annex

October 21, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 22, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 24, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October 25, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Observatory San Diego

October 27, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

October 28, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Great American

October 29, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Roseville

October 31, 2023 - Portland, OR -

November 1, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

November 3, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

November 4, 2023 - Denver, CO - Summit

November 5, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - recordbar

November 7, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk Austin

November 8, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Trees

November 10, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

November 11, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade

November 12, 2023 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

November 13, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

November 15, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

November 17, 2023 - Washington, D.C. -

November 18, 2023 - New York, NY - Warsaw

November 19, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

November 21, 2023 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

November 22, 2023 - Pittsburg, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

November 23, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

November 24, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - The Roxy

November 25, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

November 26, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Concord

February 6, 2024 - Glasgow, UK - St. Lukes Church

February 7, 2024 - Leeds, UK - Project House

February 8, 2024 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

February 9, 2024 - Bristol, UK - SWX

February 11, 2024 - Berlin, GER - So36

February 12, 2024 - Hamburg, GER - Knust

February 13, 2023 - Copenhagen, GER - Beta

February 15, 2024 - Cologne, GER - Club Volta

