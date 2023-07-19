Europe Celebrate 40th Anniversary; In Studio To Record New Music - July 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Swedish rock legends EUROPE - Joey Tempest
(Lead Vocals), John Norum (Guitars), John Levén (Bass Guitar), Mic Michaeli (Keyboards), Ian Haugland (Drums) - are back in the studio to record new music for the first time since 2017 and the recording of their last album, WALK THE EARTH.
The band are currently in Atlantis Studios in Stockholm with producer Klas Åhlund (Ghost, Robyn) working on a new song entitled "HOLD YOUR HEAD UP," a punchy uptempo rocker with reminiscent elements of early EUROPE, which will be released as a single on September
15.
The song will be mixed by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Def Leppard) who also mixed EUROPE's SECRET SOCIETY album.
As singer Joey Tempest
says, "We've been back on the road for a while, but it's such a pleasure to be back in the studio again--together with such a gentleman and professional like Klas. It's sounding extraordinary."
The song is a precursor to recording a new album in 2024, the bands 12th studio record. Set for release late 2024 / early 2025.
In addition, the band are finishing up work on a brand-new documentary film with producer/director Craig
Hooper (Deep Purple / Saxon) for Coolhead Productions simply entitled, EUROPE - THE MOVIE. The film will tell the story of the band, from formation until present day, telling of their rise to success in the mid '80s, through hard times and heartache, to coming back in the millennium and the current successes the band has achieved. This is set for release in early 2024.
The band will launch their "Time Capsule" tour in September
and October, which will consist of 21 concerts across Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Norway, Sweden, France, The Netherlands and the U.K, including two nights at the famous London Palladium. Just added is a show in Spain on September
21 to kick the tour off.
These anniversary shows will consist of a career retrospective "evening with" performance featuring all the hits together with deep cuts and fan favorites from all of their 11 studio albums.
The "Time Capsule" 40th anniversary 2023 shows are:
September
21st Spain - Merida, Teatro Romano De Merida
September
30th Switzerland - Lausanne, Metropole
October 1st Switzerland - Zurich, Volkshaus
October 2nd Italy - Milan, Teatro Degli Arcimboldi - SOLD OUT
October 4th Germany - Stuttgart, Theaterhaus
October 5th Germany - Munich, Circus Krone
October 6th Germany - Berlin, Admiralspalast
October 8th Norway - Oslo, Opera House - SOLD OUT
October 9th Sweden - Stockholm, Cirkus - SOLD OUT
October 14th France - Paris, Salle Pleyel
October 15th Netherlands - Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg - SOLD OUT
October 17th UK - Cardiff, St. David's Hall
October 18th UK - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
October 19th UK - Gateshead, The Sage
October 21st UK - Wolverhampton, The Halls
October 22nd UK - Salford, The Lowry
October 24th UK - Leicester, De Montfort Hall
October 25th UK - London, The Palladium
October 26th UK - London, The Palladium
October 30th Sweden - Stockholm, Cirkus - SOLD OUT
October 31st Sweden - Stockholm, Cirkus - SOLD OUT
