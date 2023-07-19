Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 19/07/2023

Europe Celebrate 40th Anniversary; In Studio To Record New Music - July 2023

Europe Celebrate 40th Anniversary; In Studio To Record New Music - July 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
652 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
755 entries in 23 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
173 entries in 7 charts
People
Libianca
221 entries in 17 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
487 entries in 25 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
188 entries in 22 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
185 entries in 12 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
206 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
861 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swedish rock legends EUROPE - Joey Tempest (Lead Vocals), John Norum (Guitars), John Levén (Bass Guitar), Mic Michaeli (Keyboards), Ian Haugland (Drums) - are back in the studio to record new music for the first time since 2017 and the recording of their last album, WALK THE EARTH.

The band are currently in Atlantis Studios in Stockholm with producer Klas Åhlund (Ghost, Robyn) working on a new song entitled "HOLD YOUR HEAD UP," a punchy uptempo rocker with reminiscent elements of early EUROPE, which will be released as a single on September 15.

The song will be mixed by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Def Leppard) who also mixed EUROPE's SECRET SOCIETY album.

As singer Joey Tempest says, "We've been back on the road for a while, but it's such a pleasure to be back in the studio again--together with such a gentleman and professional like Klas. It's sounding extraordinary."

The song is a precursor to recording a new album in 2024, the bands 12th studio record. Set for release late 2024 / early 2025.

In addition, the band are finishing up work on a brand-new documentary film with producer/director Craig Hooper (Deep Purple / Saxon) for Coolhead Productions simply entitled, EUROPE - THE MOVIE. The film will tell the story of the band, from formation until present day, telling of their rise to success in the mid '80s, through hard times and heartache, to coming back in the millennium and the current successes the band has achieved. This is set for release in early 2024.

The band will launch their "Time Capsule" tour in September and October, which will consist of 21 concerts across Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Norway, Sweden, France, The Netherlands and the U.K, including two nights at the famous London Palladium. Just added is a show in Spain on September 21 to kick the tour off.
These anniversary shows will consist of a career retrospective "evening with" performance featuring all the hits together with deep cuts and fan favorites from all of their 11 studio albums.

The "Time Capsule" 40th anniversary 2023 shows are:
September 21st Spain - Merida, Teatro Romano De Merida
September 30th Switzerland - Lausanne, Metropole
October 1st Switzerland - Zurich, Volkshaus
October 2nd Italy - Milan, Teatro Degli Arcimboldi - SOLD OUT
October 4th Germany - Stuttgart, Theaterhaus
October 5th Germany - Munich, Circus Krone
October 6th Germany - Berlin, Admiralspalast
October 8th Norway - Oslo, Opera House - SOLD OUT
October 9th Sweden - Stockholm, Cirkus - SOLD OUT
October 14th France - Paris, Salle Pleyel
October 15th Netherlands - Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg - SOLD OUT
October 17th UK - Cardiff, St. David's Hall
October 18th UK - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
October 19th UK - Gateshead, The Sage
October 21st UK - Wolverhampton, The Halls
October 22nd UK - Salford, The Lowry
October 24th UK - Leicester, De Montfort Hall
October 25th UK - London, The Palladium
October 26th UK - London, The Palladium
October 30th Sweden - Stockholm, Cirkus - SOLD OUT
October 31st Sweden - Stockholm, Cirkus - SOLD OUT
www.europetheband.com
www.facebook.com/europetheband
www.instagram.com/officialeuropetheband
www.youtube.com/europethebandtv






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0144701 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0036284923553467 secs