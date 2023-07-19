Pioneering Electronic Music Group Tangerine Dream Head To North America For Full Tour This Fall





Tour Dates:

Sep 08, 2023 - Miami (FL), Miami Beach Bandshell

Sep 11, 2023 - Asheville (NC),

Sep 12, 2023 - Atlanta (GA), Centre Stage

Sep 13, 2023 - Dallas (TX), Ferris Wheelers

Sep 14, 2023 - Austin (TX),

Sep 16, 2023 - Albuquerque (NM), El Rey

Sep 17, 2023 - Tucson (AZ), Rialto Theatre

Sep 18, 2023 - San

Sep 19, 2023 - Los Angeles (CA), The Vermont

Sep 20, 2023 - San Francisco (CA), Regency Ballroom

Sep 22, 2023 - Portland (OR), Revolution Hall

Sep 24, 2023 - Vancouver (BC), rickshaw Theatre

Sep 25, 2023 - Seattle (WA), The Neptune

Sep 27, 2023 - Philadelphia (PA), Keswick Theatre

Sep 29, 2023 - Washington (DC), Lincoln Theatre

Sep 30, 2023 - Queens (NY), Knockdown Centre

Oct 01, 2023 - Montreal (PQ), Olympia - Pop Montreal

Oct 02, 2023 - Toronto (ON), Opera House



Founded by Edgar Froese in 1967, Tangerine



Their groundbreaking record 'Phaedra', released in 1974, reached gold status in the UK, and it was also the band's first hit album on the Virgin Records label to whom they had recently signed. The recording became a milestone in electronic music. Over the last 50 years, the band has released more than 100 studio albums, created over 60 film scores, and were nominated for a Grammy seven times.



After Edgar Froese's death in 2015, Tangerine Dream's line-up now consists of Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane, and Paul Frick. The subsequent albums 'Quantum' Gate and 'Raum' are based on Edgar Froese's musical sketches and ideas.



A short outline on TD's history:

The early years

Edgar Froese initially started his playing career at the famous Zodiak Club in Berlin-Kreuzberg where he met new band member Steve Schroyder, and subsequently added Klaus Schulze and Conrad Schnitzler, a former student of Joseph Beuys, to the band's line-up. Eschewing their traditional rock influences, the group were pioneers in innovating a new style of electronic music, which began with Bob Moog's invention of the Moog synthesizer.



Tangerine Dream's international career started when the band's 1973 record 'Atem' was named as Album of the Year by BBC



The 1980's

In 1980 Johannes Schmoelling joined the band following



1990's and 2000's

From the late 1990s into the 2000s, Tangerine



Over the last 50 years the group has gone through many different line-up changes. Since Froese's death in 2015 until 2020, the group consisted of Thorsten Quaeschning, Tangerine New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Electronic music pioneers Tangerine Dream will head to North America this fall for a full US/Canada tour. The band are well-known for their innovative music, which inspired the hugely popular EDM genre, among others. The band has over 60 film credits, including soundtracks for "Risky Business", " Firestarter ", "Thief" and "Vision Quest". The band composed the soundtrack for "Grand Theft Auto V", the 3rd most successful video game of all time, with 175+ million units sold.Tour Dates:Sep 08, 2023 - Miami (FL), Miami Beach BandshellSep 11, 2023 - Asheville (NC), Orange PeelSep 12, 2023 - Atlanta (GA), Centre StageSep 13, 2023 - Dallas (TX), Ferris WheelersSep 14, 2023 - Austin (TX), Empire GarageSep 16, 2023 - Albuquerque (NM), El ReySep 17, 2023 - Tucson (AZ), Rialto TheatreSep 18, 2023 - San Diego (CA), The MagnoliaSep 19, 2023 - Los Angeles (CA), The VermontSep 20, 2023 - San Francisco (CA), Regency BallroomSep 22, 2023 - Portland (OR), Revolution HallSep 24, 2023 - Vancouver (BC), rickshaw TheatreSep 25, 2023 - Seattle (WA), The NeptuneSep 27, 2023 - Philadelphia (PA), Keswick TheatreSep 29, 2023 - Washington (DC), Lincoln TheatreSep 30, 2023 - Queens (NY), Knockdown CentreOct 01, 2023 - Montreal (PQ), Olympia - Pop MontrealOct 02, 2023 - Toronto (ON), Opera HouseFounded by Edgar Froese in 1967, Tangerine Dream were formative in the genre of electronic music, with long instrumental tracks based on synthesizer and sequencer sounds, later known as "Berlin School" and "Kosmische Musik."Their groundbreaking record 'Phaedra', released in 1974, reached gold status in the UK, and it was also the band's first hit album on the Virgin Records label to whom they had recently signed. The recording became a milestone in electronic music. Over the last 50 years, the band has released more than 100 studio albums, created over 60 film scores, and were nominated for a Grammy seven times.After Edgar Froese's death in 2015, Tangerine Dream's line-up now consists of Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane, and Paul Frick. The subsequent albums 'Quantum' Gate and 'Raum' are based on Edgar Froese's musical sketches and ideas.A short outline on TD's history:The early yearsEdgar Froese initially started his playing career at the famous Zodiak Club in Berlin-Kreuzberg where he met new band member Steve Schroyder, and subsequently added Klaus Schulze and Conrad Schnitzler, a former student of Joseph Beuys, to the band's line-up. Eschewing their traditional rock influences, the group were pioneers in innovating a new style of electronic music, which began with Bob Moog's invention of the Moog synthesizer.Tangerine Dream's international career started when the band's 1973 record 'Atem' was named as Album of the Year by BBC Radio DJ John Peel. The band, then consisting of Edgar Froese, Christopher Franke and Peter Baumann, signed to Richard Branson's Virgin Records in the same year and released the album 'Phaedra', the first commercial album ever to feature sequencers. It reached #15 in the UK album charts and became one of Virgin's first hits. The following releases 'Rubycon', 'Ricochet', 'Stratosfear' and 'Force Majeure' were also similarly successful and instrumental in the development of electronic dance music.The 1980'sIn 1980 Johannes Schmoelling joined the band following Peter Baumann's departure in 1977 to begin his solo career. The new line-up's first concert at the Palast der Republik in East-Berlin was also the first time a major Western band had performed in the GDR. At the same time, Tangerine Dream started composing film soundtracks for up-and-coming Hollywood directors. Over the years, the band created over 60 film scores, including for William Friedkin's thriller 'Sorcerer', Michael Mann's 'Thief', Paul Brickman's 'Risky Business' and Ridley Scott's 'Legend.'1990's and 2000'sFrom the late 1990s into the 2000s, Tangerine Dream experimented with different styles and acoustic instruments, ultimately bringing the band's total number of recordings to over one hundred studio albums. Seven albums released during the 1990s such as 'Canyon Dreams' or 'Rockoon' were nominated for Grammy Awards.Over the last 50 years the group has gone through many different line-up changes. Since Froese's death in 2015 until 2020, the group consisted of Thorsten Quaeschning, Tangerine Dream member since 2005, Hoshiko Yamane and Ulrich Schnauss. Based on Edgar Froese's ideas and musical sketches, their first album 'Quantum Gate', was released on September the 29th, 2017, the 50th anniversary of the band's founding. This marked the band's return to the original sequencer-driven sound for which Tangerine Dream have become known since the 1970s. Every live concert ends with a so-called Session, a half an hour of real-time composition that takes attendees on a musical and visual journey.



