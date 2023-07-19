Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Latin 19/07/2023

Del Castillo Continues Trail Of Success Announces Upcoming Debut "El Sombrero"

Del Castillo Continues Trail Of Success Announces Upcoming Debut "El Sombrero"

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
652 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
755 entries in 23 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
173 entries in 7 charts
People
Libianca
221 entries in 17 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
487 entries in 25 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
188 entries in 22 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
185 entries in 12 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
206 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
861 entries in 28 charts
HOUSTON, TX (Top40 Charts) Soundtrack after soundtrack, stage after stage, release after release Del Castillo continues their journey. You may have heard their music in Once Upon A Time In Mexico, Kill Bill Vol. II, Alita Battle Angel, The Green Ghost, Machete, Sin City and Planet Terror.
Perhaps you caught their stage show at one or more of the eighteen music festivals including the Dallas Guitar Festival, Ellnora Guitar Festival, Austin City Limits, Montreux and St. Moritz.
You may even enjoy one of their previous releases such as "Infitintas Rapsodias" "De Castillo IV" "Brotherhood" "Vida" and "Vintage Reserve".

Now soon "El Sombrero" will make its mark. Recorded at Mark Del Castillo Studio and Smilin Castle Studio, produced by Mark del Castillo and mixed/mastered by Tim Palmer.
Del Castillo band members include: Alex Ruiz (lead vocals) Rick del Castillo (lead guitar) Mark del Castillo (lead guitar) Albert Besteiro (bass) Jason Murdy (percussion) and Mike Zeoli (drums). Registered BMI / ASCAP
Del Castillo (delcastillomusic.com)






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0142319 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0037782192230225 secs