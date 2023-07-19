Del Castillo Continues Trail Of Success Announces Upcoming Debut "El Sombrero"



Perhaps you caught their stage show at one or more of the eighteen music festivals including the Dallas Guitar Festival, Ellnora Guitar Festival, Austin City Limits, Montreux and St. Moritz.

You may even enjoy one of their previous releases such as "Infitintas Rapsodias" "De Castillo IV" "Brotherhood" "Vida" and "Vintage Reserve".



Now soon "El Sombrero" will make its mark. Recorded at Mark Del Castillo Studio and Smilin Castle Studio, produced by Mark del Castillo and mixed/mastered by Tim Palmer.

Del Castillo band members include: Alex Ruiz (lead vocals) Rick del Castillo (lead guitar) Mark del Castillo (lead guitar) Albert Besteiro (bass) Jason Murdy (percussion) and Mike Zeoli (drums). Registered BMI / ASCAP

