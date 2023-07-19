Singer Songwriter Chris St John's "The Sinner And The Saint" Picks Up Momentum



The Sinner and the Saint - Chris St. John (chrisstjohnmusic.com) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer songwriter Chris St John announces the release of his newest album "The Sinner and the Saint". The album is currently arriving at terrestrial, internet and satellite stations and already picking up notable radio momentum.Additionally, "The Sinner and the Saint" is being spun on subscription radio and available on both Amazon and iTunes retail locations. Previously, St John was nominated for Grammy consideration for his album " Fly Away " and received rave reviews for his four previous releases within the last two years. St John combines catchy, beautiful, unique melodies, time signatures and tempo changes which provide a marvelous landscape for his poetry which in turn delivers his own distinct sound. Additionally, St John shares more than music with the world as co-founder of HALO Missions, a non-profit charity designed to assist the world's extreme poor, particularly orphans. His international field work has brought him to countries within Africa along with both Central and South America. Every Halo mission delivers professional health and educational assistance to those in need.This includes cataract surgeries, general medical/dental care plus school and farming supplies along with both food and water.Most recently Chris performed at a successful benefit concert for the charity.Chris has traveled extensively, living in China during college and navigating five continents for recreation and mission work, providing healthcare, school supplies, clothing, and food for impoverished people, particularly orphans. His experiences have given him a deep well to draw, intelligent, and thought-provoking lyrics. He combines catchy, beautiful, and unique melodies, time signatures, and tempo changes to provide a landscape for his poetry. Chris captures raw emotion and bottles it into radio ready artwork. Watch the video below as Chris shares how it all came together.The Sinner and the Saint - Chris St. John (chrisstjohnmusic.com)



