American Dark Electronic Duo Alien Gothic Presents 'In The Night', Previewing Their Debut Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Colorado-based artist Alien Gothic present their debut single 'In The Night', a song that stretches cosmic goth music into a whole new realm, combining all the elements the duo has been striving to integrate into the project in the four years since their inception.



Conjuring up music that can be described as gloom from other worlds, they have been trying to find their way back to the original trajectory they were on previous to crash landing in Barnum, Colorado. With no time to put their lives on hold, they have cooked up a deal to release their 'High and Dry' album via Latenight Weeknight Records.



With classic goth rock as its backbone, 'In The Night' also sees darkwave smoldering at the surface. A symphonic journey telling the tale of two unknown lifeforms, bringing their favorite sounds to a place they have never explored before, this music is inspired by the beauty of the world around them, while still being pulled into the darkness of the dead stars they came from.



The video tells the tale of their recent exploration as they look for a way out of this world, gravitating to the most iconic structures they find along the way. Mixing in elements of AI, traditional film and lost portraits of the two core members, the song blends reality and fiction, while introducing a vibe they hope to spread to all the other planetary systems around us.



Made up of Ryan Policky (A Shoreline Dream) and Andy Uhrmacher (Genessier), Alien Gothic creates deep gothic electronica, fused with spacial goth autoharp symphonies, deep mellotron overtures mixed with noises from unknown origins on the vast hour long debut. Themes and words recall events that the duo have had from the far reaches of the beyond. With deep beats, lush goth rock entwine with psych and shoegaze layers to create cosmic, pulsating melodies.



Recorded from 2020-2023, Alien Gothic take a journey out of a world gone mad, to spread a sound that is immersive and rich with varied instrumentation. Soundscaping goth is what these artists have become known for elsewhere along the milky way, their spectrums now hitting earth to bring forth a dreary alien orchestra, lost deep in a dark forest beyond the normal stretches of human imagination.

"It's something we knew would destroy the seedy, cobweb filled danceclubs of the past, bringing forth a new era of goth... alien goth!" says Ryan Policky.



As of July 18, 'In The Night' will be available exclusively via Bandcamp. The full 'High and Dry' album will be released digitally on August 18 across all fine music platforms.



Written by Ryan Policky and Andy Uhrmacher

Ryan Policky - Vocals, Guitar, Bass, Synth, Percussion

Andy Uhrmacher - Guitar, Bass, Synth, Percussion

Mixed, Mastered & Produced by Ryan Policky

at AG Studios in Barnum, Colorado 2021-2023

Video directed by Ryan Policky

Filmed by Ryan Policky & Andy Uhrmacher

Shot in Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado.



