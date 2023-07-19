Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 19/07/2023

YG, Saweetie & Tyga Announce Their "Str8 To The Klub Tour"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) YG, Saweetie, and Tyga are set to take the stage together in their highly anticipated "Str8 to the Klub Tour," which kicks off this autumn. Boasting a robust 14-stop roster, the trio will grace stages across North America. The voyage begins with a performance in Sacramento on Sept. 21 and will conclude on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles. Fans can also catch them in cities such as San Francisco, Las Vegas, Tucson, and Vancouver, among other locations.

This announcement marks YG's second foray into headlining this year, hot on the heels of his 2023 "Red Cup Tour." Meanwhile, Saweetie and Tyga will enjoy their first taste of headlining major arena tours this year. Concertgoers can snag their tickets starting this Friday (July 21) at 10 a.m. local time via 4Hunnid's official website.

The news emerges on the backdrop of recent media buzz revolving around YG and Saweetie's rumored romance. The artists were spotted together in West Hollywood, which subsequently ignited speculation about their relationship status. In a clip reposted to The Shade Room, the duo was seen arriving hand-in-hand at Melrose Ave. restaurant Craig's. The exchange offered a glimpse into the personal lives of the two stars who previously kept their relationship under wraps.

YG was decked out in a lime-green sweater jacket and distressed jeans, with a pair of pointed boots completing his outfit. Meanwhile, Saweetie stepped out in style as well. The "Don't Say Nothin'" rapper opted for a white corset crop top, black flared pants, and oversized sunglasses.

Reacting to the Compton native's outfit, one user commented, "N**ga dressed like the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine." Another added, "Sagging in bootcut jeans is nasty work."

The couple's public bond was first hinted at during Rolling Loud California 2023. The two artists were reportedly seen cuddling backstage at the venue.

Despite the publicity, neither YG nor Saweetie have made an official announcement on social media. Reflecting on her dating life amid fame on "Caresha Please," the latter told Yung Miami, "Being single, I be having anxiety… Like when I go on dates, I don't wanna get caught… Somebody see you sitting next to somebody. The whole world just erupts."






