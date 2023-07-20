Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
20/07/2023

Country Duo Karli & James Announce July 21 As Official Launch Date For Their Second Ep Someday Dreaming

Country Duo Karli & James Announce July 21 As Official Launch Date For Their Second Ep Someday Dreaming

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Marking the 5th Anniversary of their first EP launch titled Beginnings and having previously opened for Brandy Clark, Sara Evans, Thompson Square, Uncle Kracker, Lonestar, and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the successful Nashville-based Country duo Karli & James announced today that their second EP, Someday Dreaming, will officially launch on July 21. Every track, co-written by the duo and a mix of new and established songwriters and artists (Adam Wheeler, Mary Kutter, Porter Howell, Brady Seals, Bryan Austin and Brian Alexander), reflects their growth as songwriters and artists. Someday Dreaming also marks James's debut as a solo producer.

"Creating music together is like a shared dream," says Karli (Karli Chayne), one half of the country duo. "As best friends, we inspire and challenge each other in ways that make this journey truly fulfilling. There's a special kind of magic in being on this music journey with your best friend." Adds James (James Sinclair-Stott), "it's more than just making music—it's creating a soundtrack for our shared experiences that we hope others relate and connect to. We wouldn't have it any other way."

Pioneering a distinct blend of pure country music and indie rock, Karli & James began etching their place in the music scene in 2015 after a chance meeting in Nashville. The duo, married in September 2019, creates a sound that they like to call "Leather and Lace Country": A little bit Country, A little bit Rock n' Roll, Strait-laced roots with a bit of edgy truth.

Karli & James have also ready gained recognition from Billboard, CMT, and MusicRow. Their early singles found success on streaming sites, earning spots on playlists like Spotify's New Music Nashville and Apple Music's Country Wide. Their debut single Mercy launched them to the top of the CMT Music 12-Pack Countdown and secured them an opening slot on Brandy Clark's UK and US tours.

Their relationship has not only influenced their lyrics but also deepened their musical exploration. Their evolving sound, exhibited strongly in Someday Dreaming, exhibits a more organic, live feel that pays homage to Karli's traditional Country music roots. Her emotive soprano voice and passion for songwriting took root from her early days performing in her parents' Truman Lake Opry Show. While James, originally from the UK, displays with ease and command his indie rock influence and knack for creating radio-ready hits.

As they continue to hone their unique sound, Karli & James also excel in live performances, having graced historic venues in Nashville and around the U.S. Upcoming dates are available on their website and social media sites:
