Rumble Boxing Presents Block Party Featuring The Best Of The 90's

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rumble Boxing, the popular boxing-inspired group fitness concept, is hosting their annual week-long Block Party at studios across the country to welcome first timers and celebrate members with curated 90's playlists and offering a 3-class special and giveaways. The Block Party will be a nostalgic nod to the 90's, kicking off on Monday, July 24th with throwback Hip Hop hits, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop music. Rumble's Block Party is a celebration of the incredible music that inspired the inception of Rumble studios in New York City. From the pulsating beats of hip-hop icons to the infectious rhythms of pop, Rumble's DJ-curated playlists will fuel your workouts and keep you motivated to push your limits.



New Rumblers and members are invited to glove up and throw down to hit full-body, cardio-boosting boxing and strength classes set to daily themed 90's playlists. First timers can grab new member deals and even enter to win Rumble 90's Capsule Sweepstakes with prizes and complimentary classes.



Get ready to be inspired and sweat together at the Rumble Block Party. Here's a look into the Block Party 90s 'Mixtape':

Monday: 90's Hip Hop

Tuesday: 90's Pop Icons

Wednesday: Jock Jams

Thursday: One Hit Wonders

Friday: 90's Rock

Saturday: 90's Dance

Sunday: 90's Greatest Hits



"We're excited to invite guests to glove up to specially crafted playlists featuring the best of the 90's, guaranteed to transport you back to an era of iconic hits and unstoppable energy," shared Rachelle Dejean, Chief Marketing Officer of Rumble Boxing. "The Rumble Block Party is more than just a week of workouts, it's a celebration of community, music, and the power of coming together for a collective goal. Whether you're a seasoned boxer or a first-timer, Rumble promises an unforgettable week filled with sweat, energy, and camaraderie."



Rumble Boxing delivers 45-minute, 10-round boxing and strength and conditioning group workouts crafted around teardrop, aqua-filled boxing bags and high-intensity strength training circuits. Rumble workouts are known for their electrifying and endorphin-high class experience: heart-pumping music, authentic HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), metabolic conditioning (MetCon), and the benefits of cardio in one seamless class delivered by part trainers and emcee-motivational speakers. Rumble is an entertaining and cathartic way to physically and mentally build strength while relieving stress with accessible boxing workouts no matter your fitness level. First-timers and athletes glove up together to max out on endorphins and sweat. For more information on the event, the sweepstakes, and to reserve a spot, visit rumbleboxinggym.com. Keep up with @doyourumble on Instagram and Facebook for more event updates!



