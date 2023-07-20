Artinho Teams Up With Matrace For Electrifying New Single 'Carnage'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Artinho, rapper and songwriter from Dover, is gearing up to make waves with the release of his highly anticipated single, 'Carnage'. Set to drop on all major streaming platforms on August 4th, this explosive track which features producer and fellow artist, Matrace, delivers an electrifying energy that is simply impossible to ignore!



Drawing inspiration from some of the biggest names in the game, including Kano, Kanye, and Daft Punk, Artinho and Matrace create a unique blend that is a rare find in today's scene. With a fusion of dark electronic elements, a solid hip-hop and rap foundation, and Artinho's undeniable passion seeping through every note, 'Carnage' is an experience like no other.



From the moment the infectious beat drops, accompanied by head-bopping bass hooks, you will find yourself irresistibly drawn into the mix! Artinho's rap delivery commands attention and rivals some of the most prominent players in the game. But 'Carnage' is more than just a song. It is a deeply personal exploration of life and Artinho's experiences. With raw and passionate lyrics, he fearlessly shares his story, formulating a compelling narrative that resonates on a profound level.



The release of 'Carnage' promises to send a shockwave across the industry, solidifying Artinho's position as an emerging force to be reckoned with. So, get ready, it will be out everywhere on August 4th, and it is not one you will want to miss!

open.spotify.com/artist/646wnAnBE6OjhMH801BTFw

www.artinho.com

www.instagram.com/itsmeartinho



