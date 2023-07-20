Stormzy & Raye Unveil Collaborative New Single "The Weekend"





The single arrives accompanied with visuals directed by esteemed film director, Omar Jones. Shot across a multitude of UK locations, the video flits between several flirtatious scenes which include the club, the bedroom and a coy encounter in the street.

"There's a difference between doing music at 22 and when you're about to turn 30."



With 3 #1 albums, billions of streams and multiple award wins under his belt, Britain's national treasure







His remarkable ascent has been accompanied by his honest and relatable character. A true spokesman of black empowerment and social activism,



In July 2018, he announced #Merky Books, an imprint within Penguin



In June 2020, he announced the launch of his charity, #Merky Foundation, to which he pledged £10 million, over 10 years, to organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment within the UK.



In November 2022 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hotly off the back of releasing his searing single " Toxic Trait " feat. Fredo just last month, today British megastar Stormzy returns to the music sphere once again. This time he joins forces with UK chart topper RAYE for their collaborative single, " The Weekend "; a supremely slick and smooth pop offering. Produced by British producer London, Stormzy and RAYE hone in on their romantic and playful side as they detail their desires to meet with a love interest.The single arrives accompanied with visuals directed by esteemed film director, Omar Jones. Shot across a multitude of UK locations, the video flits between several flirtatious scenes which include the club, the bedroom and a coy encounter in the street."There's a difference between doing music at 22 and when you're about to turn 30." Stormzy recently said in an interview for the cover of Dazed Magazine's summer issue. "It's the kind of peace and stability and stillness you can only get from maturity. You lose all the nervous shivers and the anxiety; you shake it off because now you're a grown man coming into your skin."With 3 #1 albums, billions of streams and multiple award wins under his belt, Britain's national treasure Stormzy is ever-present with the crown still firmly placed upon his head. Stormzy is a multi-award-winning musician who hails from South London, England. His three albums to date; Gang Signs & Prayer, Heavy Is The Head and This Is What I Mean all finished at #1 in the UK album chart, with the former two subsequently being nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.His remarkable ascent has been accompanied by his honest and relatable character. A true spokesman of black empowerment and social activism, Stormzy is one of the UK's most inspiring figureheads who has consistently stood up for people from all areas of life; encouraging his fans and listeners alike to speak openly about their beliefs and fight for their rights.In July 2018, he announced #Merky Books, an imprint within Penguin Random House UK, dedicated to publishing the best new fiction, non-fiction and poetry, and in August 2018 he announced The Stormzy Scholarship, an annual studentship to fund black British students to go to the University of Cambridge. Since its launch, the scholarship has supported six Black students through their Cambridge education and in 2021, saw a very significant expansion with HSBC donating £2million to support 30 'Stormzy Scholars' over the next 3 years.In June 2020, he announced the launch of his charity, #Merky Foundation, to which he pledged £10 million, over 10 years, to organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment within the UK.In November 2022 Stormzy announced the launch of his collaborative venture with Adidas titled #Merky FC; a programme committed to enhancing and protecting diverse representation within the football industry.



