Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Nominated For 7 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, who have been nominated for seven IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards! Tuttle and the band—fiddler Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, mandolinist Dominick Leslie, bass player Shelby Means, and banjo player Kyle Tuttle - are up for Entertainer of the Year and Instrumental Group of the Year; Album of the Year for their debut album, Crooked Tree (which won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album); and Song of the Year for that album's title track.Tuttle is nominated for both Female Vocalist of the Year (which she won last year) and Guitar Player of the Year (which she won in 2017 and 2018; Punch Brothers' Chris Eldridge is also a nominee this year), and Keith-Hynes for Fiddle Player of the Year (which she won last year and in 2021). Tuttle is also up for Collaborative Recording of the Year for "From My Mountain (Calling You)" with Peter Rowan and Lindsay Lou. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway are scheduled to perform at IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 30. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway's second album, City of Gold, is out this Friday. Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and recorded in Nashville, City of Gold was inspired by Tuttle's near constant touring with Golden Highway and their growth together as musicians and performers, cohering as a band. These 13 tracks - mostly written by Tuttle and Ketch Secor (Old Crow Medicine Show) - capture the electric energy of the band's live shows by highlighting each member's musical strengths. City of Gold also features special guest Dave Matthews on the song "Yosemite."



