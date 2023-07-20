Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 20/07/2023

Pretenders Announce Rare Intimate US Tour

Pretenders Announce Rare Intimate US Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Pretenders have announced a very special US headline tour, set to visit a series of intimate venues across the country beginning August 16 at New York City's Bowery Ballroom and then continuing into early October. Limited tickets for all nine dates go on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details, please see thepretenders.com.

The atypical headline run heralds the eagerly awaited arrival of the Pretenders' forthcoming new studio album, Relentless, arriving via Rhino Records on Friday, September 15. Pre-orders - including digital download, baby pink vinyl, black vinyl, and CD - are available now.

Produced by multiple Grammy Award-nominee David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) at the famed Battery Studios in Willesden, Northwest London, Relentless marks the second consecutive full-length songwriting collaboration by founder Chrissie Hynde and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne following 2020's acclaimed Hate For Sale.

The album - which marks the band's return to Warner Music Group after more than two decades having first been signed to Sire Records in America by the legendary Seymour Stein - includes such recently released singles as "Let The Sun Come In" and the beautiful closing track, "I Think About You Daily," the latter featuring composer Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead, The Smile), who provides the string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble for the recording.

Hailed by Stereogum as a "grand…regretful ballad," "I Think About You Daily" is joined by a deeply moving official video, streaming now on YouTube.
The Pretenders will further introduce Relentless by joining Guns N' Roses as a special guest on their upcoming North American stadium tour. The dates get underway August 11 at Hershey, PA's Hersheypark Stadium before making stops at such historic parks as East Rutherford, NJ's MetLife Stadium (August 15), Pittsburgh, PA's PNC Park at North Shore (August 18), Boston, MA's Fenway Park (August 21), Chicago, IL's Wrigley Field (August 24), Toronto, ON's Rogers Centre (September 3), and St. Louis, MO's Busch Stadium (September 9).

In addition, the Pretenders will make a top-billed festival appearance as direct support to Foo Fighters at the upcoming Ohana Festival, curated by Eddie Vedder and set for October 1 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA. Additional dates will be announced.

THE PRETENDERS - TOUR 2023:

AUGUST
11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *
15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *
16 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park at North Shore *
21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park *
24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *
26 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room
29 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
31 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

SEPTEMBER
3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre *
5 - Detroit, MI - Shelter
7 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium *

OCTOBER
1 - Dana Point, CA - OHANA Festival †
2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
4 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's (Outdoor)
6 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club
* w/ Guns N' Roses
† Festival Appearance.






