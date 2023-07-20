Maria Becerra, Eladio Carrion, Peso Pluma, Arcangel, Nicki Nicole, Fonseca, Sebastian Yatra, More Stars Confirmed For Billboard Latin Music Week





Billboard Latin New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Latin music week that makes bill board returns to El Faena Forum in Miami in a week dedicated entirely to the Hispanic music industry from October 2 to 6 in what is called Billboard Latin Music Week. There will be several new faces and some already very established, especially the urban genre and the regional mexican. Maria Becerra, Natanael Cano, Featherweight, Nicki Nicole, Sebastián Yatra and the Puerto Rican Young Miko, are some of those who are already confirmed.Conversations, interviews, activities, workshops, forums and small presentations will be the dish to serve at Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami. In addition to Natanael Cano, Featherweight, Nicki Nicole, Sebastián Yatra and Young Miko, they will be joined by Arcángel, Edgar Becerra, María Becerra, Eladio Carrión, Grupo Frontera, Fonseca and Yng Lvcas.Leila Cobo, head of Latin Billboard Music, who we have seen interview many of these stars, said: "Billboard Latin Music Week is proud to bring together the best and most exciting, bright and relevant artists and executives in music and entertainment. This year's highly diverse group of guests demonstrate why Latin music is dominating the global charts."The conference has become a must-see event for the music industry, but also for fans and budding artists, students and executives. The 2023 edition of Billboard Latin Music Week will then present an expanded lineup that includes unique concerts, exclusive panels and conversations, workshops, showcases networking opportunities and more. Attendees will be able to hear great artists like Maria Becerra, GALE, Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso and Young Miko who will participate in the Boys Club No More! panel, focused on women on the charts. There will be a whole special edition this year with The New Mexican Revolution panel will include artists Natanael Cano, Featherweight, Santa Fe Klan, and Yng Lvcas; and Edgar Barrera and Grupo Frontera.Also worth mentioning is Making the Hit LIVE, where artists and producers collaborate and create a live hit from scratch. In 2022, this panel was between Ovy on the Drums, producer of Karol G among many artists of the urban genre, and Blessd was so successful that the two artists released the song they created there "Billboard".Billboard Latin Music Week coincides with the Billboard Latin Music Awards which will take place on October 5 at the Watsco Center in Miami and will be broadcast by Telemundo.



