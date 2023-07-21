Toby Keith To Receive The Country Icon Award At 2023 "People's Choice Country Awards"





In addition to his many accomplishments and accolades, including the



Hosted by



"We're overjoyed to honor legendary artist



The telecast will be produced by Den of Thieves with



The two-hour telecast will lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes and surprise moments that regularly happen from the iconic venue.



The only award show for the people and by the people, the "People's Choice Country Awards" will recognize the biggest and best country music has to offer chosen entirely by the fans across various categories. Several honorary awards will also be bestowed during the awards ceremony.



The show will extend to social platforms with Backstage Live, bringing fans at home behind the scenes as well as interactively connecting country's most popular stars with their biggest fans. This project is an example of collaboration resulting from NBCUniversal's equity investment in Opry Entertainment Group alongside Atairos, which was finalized last year.



The familiar maxim of the triple threat - singer, songwriter, entertainer - doesn't begin to cover it for Toby Keith, one of the most prolific, self-directed creative forces in country's modern era.



Keith has amassed 42 top-10 hits, 32 #1 singles, 40 million albums sold, 100 million BMI performances and more than 10 billion streams largely on the strength of his own songwriting and producing, all under the banner of his own Show Dog Nashville record label. Among his many accomplishments, the New York based all-genre Songwriters Hall of Fame (2015),



In 2021, he had his highest entrance of his career on Billboard's airplay chart. In 2018, he celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut #1 single, "Should've Been A Cowboy" with the re-release of his debut album. From the moment that song was released and shot up the charts to become his first #1, the engine driving everything has been the music, including hits like "Who's That Man," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "Courtesy of the Red, White, & Blue (The Angry American)," "I Love This Bar," "Beer for My Horses," "American Soldier," "As Good as I Once Was," "



In 2023, 17 songs (15 of which were written by Keith with five of those solo-writes) were newly certified as gold and platinum singles from the Recording



Keith's most rewarding experiences, however, have come from giving back locally, nationally and abroad. His annual golf classics fund The

Triple threat? How about singer, songwriter, musician, producer, entertainer, entrepreneur, humanitarian, Oklahoman and patriot. For starters. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music legend Toby Keith will receive the Country Icon Award at the 2023 "People's Choice Country Awards" with a heartfelt presenter tribute by fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton. As a pioneer in country music and one of the most influential artists of all time, Keith will be recognized for his decades-long career as a groundbreaking musician, humanitarian and entrepreneur.In addition to his many accomplishments and accolades, including the National Medal of Arts award in 2021, Keith is known for his charitable work with The Toby Keith Foundation, OK Kids Korral, and his annual charity golf classic, all in support of children battling critical illnesses. As a recipient of the Spirit of the USO Award in 2014, the beloved artist has also demonstrated his dedication to the troops with 11 USO tours, spanning 18 countries and more than 280 events.Hosted by Little Big Town, the "People's Choice Country Awards" will air live on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock from the world-famous Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. More information about tickets will be available soon."We're overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever Country Icon Award," said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe. His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history."The telecast will be produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski serving as executive producers, along with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner.The two-hour telecast will lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes and surprise moments that regularly happen from the iconic venue.The only award show for the people and by the people, the "People's Choice Country Awards" will recognize the biggest and best country music has to offer chosen entirely by the fans across various categories. Several honorary awards will also be bestowed during the awards ceremony.The show will extend to social platforms with Backstage Live, bringing fans at home behind the scenes as well as interactively connecting country's most popular stars with their biggest fans. This project is an example of collaboration resulting from NBCUniversal's equity investment in Opry Entertainment Group alongside Atairos, which was finalized last year.The familiar maxim of the triple threat - singer, songwriter, entertainer - doesn't begin to cover it for Toby Keith, one of the most prolific, self-directed creative forces in country's modern era.Keith has amassed 42 top-10 hits, 32 #1 singles, 40 million albums sold, 100 million BMI performances and more than 10 billion streams largely on the strength of his own songwriting and producing, all under the banner of his own Show Dog Nashville record label. Among his many accomplishments, the New York based all-genre Songwriters Hall of Fame (2015), National Medal of Arts (2021), Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (2021) and BMI Icon (2022) are his most treasured.In 2021, he had his highest entrance of his career on Billboard's airplay chart. In 2018, he celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut #1 single, "Should've Been A Cowboy" with the re-release of his debut album. From the moment that song was released and shot up the charts to become his first #1, the engine driving everything has been the music, including hits like "Who's That Man," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "Courtesy of the Red, White, & Blue (The Angry American)," "I Love This Bar," "Beer for My Horses," "American Soldier," "As Good as I Once Was," " God Love Her " and "Made in America."In 2023, 17 songs (15 of which were written by Keith with five of those solo-writes) were newly certified as gold and platinum singles from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), including the hit "I Love This Bar," which was awarded Double Platinum. There have been some unexpected highlights along the way as well, including country's most impactful viral event, "Red Solo Cup," the video which was named ACM Video of the Year. In 2018, Keith also released his original song, "Don't Let The Old Man In," which was inspired by a conversation he had with Clint Eastwood and was later featured in the Eastwood movie "The Mule." He's also expanded his business endeavors, including acquiring Luck E Strike, an iconic bait and tackle brand.Keith's most rewarding experiences, however, have come from giving back locally, nationally and abroad. His annual golf classics fund The Toby Keith Foundation and OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnesses. Recently, the 19th installment of the charity event raised a record $1.8 million, bringing its total to nearly $18 million. His 11 USO Tours enhanced the lives of nearly 256,000 troops and military families across 18 countries with more than 285 events and have been recognized with the Spirit of the USO Award (2014). When a tornado ravaged his hometown, Keith was the face of the community and helped shoulder the cleanup with the 2013 OK Twister Relief Concert.Triple threat? How about singer, songwriter, musician, producer, entertainer, entrepreneur, humanitarian, Oklahoman and patriot. For starters.



