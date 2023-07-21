Vagabon Releases "Do Your Worst" From Upcoming Album, 'Sorry I Haven't Called'



"I was nestled in the German countryside when Teo Halm, who co-produced this with me, and I were experimenting in my home studio late into the night. I was listening to a lot of club music, and I set out to make an instrumental that drew from the music you'd hear at an underground club in Germany or the UK yet still lived in the Vagabon musical lexicon," Tamko explains. "A year later, when I returned to the US, I got Rostam involved and he had a great idea of adding a layer of live drums on top of the breakbeat from my Germany session."



Sorry I Haven't Called finds Tamko reinventing herself once again and features the most playful and adventurous music of her career. "I didn't feel like being introspective. I just wanted to have fun," Tamko explains. Following her intimate 2017 debut Infinite Worlds, the New York artist favored expansive and evocative electronic textures in her breakthrough 2019 self-titled follow-up. But her latest LP feels like a wholly new era for Tamko, one that's transformational and uncompromising. Across twelve vibrant tracks she wrote and produced primarily in Germany, she channels dance music and effervescent pop through her own confident sensibilities. These conversational songs are alive and unselfconscious, a document of an artist fully embracing her vision and reclaiming her joy.



In addition to her performance at Pitchfork



VAGABON ON TOUR

Jul 22 Pitchfork

Oct 21 El Club Detroit, MI

Oct 22 Velvet Underground Toronto, ON

Oct 24 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Oct 26 Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA

Oct 27 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA

Oct 28 Space Ballroom Hamden, CT

Oct 29 The Atlantis Washington, DC

Oct 31 Sala Apolo* Barcelona, SPAIN

Nov 2 Le Transbordeur* Lyon, FRANCE

Nov 3 Alcatraz* Milan, ITALY

Nov 4 Les Docks* Lausanne, SWITZERLAND

Nov 6 Astra Kulturhaus* Berlin, GERMANY

Nov 7 TivoliVredenburg* Utrecht, NETHERLANDS

Nov 8 Pitchfork

Nov 9 De Roma* Antwerp, BELGIUM

Nov 11 Old Fruitmarket* Glasgow, UK

Nov 12 O2 Academy* Leeds, UK

Nov 13 Pitchfork

Nov 14 Rock City* Nottingham, UK

Dec 6 The Independent San Francisco, CA

Dec 8 Madame Lou's Seattle, WA

Dec 9 Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC

Dec 10 Mississippi Studios Portland, OR

Dec 13 Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA

