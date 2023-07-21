Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 21/07/2023

Christine Tarquinio's EP 'Silhouette' Takes Listeners On A Sonic Journey Of Resilience And Self-Discovery

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Melbourne, Australian based Singer-songwriter, Christine Tarquinio is delighted to share today's release of her latest EP, 'Silhouette'. Produced by the talented Joshua Hennessy of Pivotal Music Melbourne, this captivating collection of five tracks is set to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide.

'Silhouette' takes listeners on an intimate journey through Christine Tarquinio's personal experiences during a time that has profoundly impacted humanity. The EP beautifully weaves together stories of highs and lows, presenting a sense of solidarity and connection in both joyous and challenging moments. These songs invite listeners to reflect on their own unique encounters with the extraordinary events that unfolded recently, offering a space for introspection and exploration.

The creative process behind 'Silhouette' was a remarkable one. Some tracks were penned during the height of the pandemic, while others were composed in retrospect, providing contrasting perspectives. In the midst of uncertainty, the tracks 'Running' and 'You And Me' were born, each offering a different emotional response. 'Running' sought refuge, while 'You And Me' held hope for a brighter future. This project allowed Christine Tarquinio to express a range of emotions through a single life event, resulting in a truly extraordinary musical endeavour.

When asked about her hopes for the EP's release, Christine Tarquinio expressed her desire for listeners to connect with her interpretation of this global experience. As a single voice in a chorus of humanity, she hopes that her music will inspire curiosity and encourage individuals to embark on their own personal journeys of self-discovery.

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Christine Tarquinio has established herself as a highly accomplished singer-songwriter and recording artist. Her musical journey began with the release of her debut single, 'Didn't Even Try', which set the stage for her ongoing exploration of sound and expression. With an unwavering dedication to creating exceptional music, Christine collaborates with musicians, producers, and sound engineers who share her vision. She finds immense satisfaction in watching her song ideas blossom into their full potential, thanks to her talented creative team.






