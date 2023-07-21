Bombay Bicycle Club Share 'Diving' With Holly Humberstone





Of the track, vocalist Jack Steadman explains, "'Diving' is a song about that summer you have when you're 15, the memory of which conjures up such a unique feeling. You're discovering everything for the first time and the world seems as scary and exhilarating as diving off a tall cliff into a lake. Holly is the perfect fit for this song. Her music perfectly captures those feelings of early life, and her voice gives the whole song so much emotion."



The collaboration initially stems from Holly asking Jack to do some writing for her own music. Knowing Holly was already a fan of the band, they knew exactly who to ask when needing someone to accompany Jack on "Diving."



My Big Day was produced by vocalist/guitarist Jack Steadman at The Church Studios in North London and then back at the band's own studio. It features an eclectic host of guest vocalists that perfectly encapsulates the breadth of the band's widespread appeal.



Alongside Holly, Damon Albarn, Jay Som, and Nilüfer Yanya all lend their voices across the course of the record, with a fifth special guest releasing a song with the band later this summer.



Jack sits on both sides of the glass for the duration of the record, having previously produced their fourth album So Long, See You Tomorrow, and co-production with John Congleton for 2020's

The record was mixed by Dave Fridmann (renowned for his work with The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT, HAIM).



BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB LIVE

July 26—Project House—Leeds

July 27—Y Not Festival—Derbyshire

July 28—WOMAD—London

July 30—Low Festival—Benidorm

August 4—Apple Tree Garden Festival—Germany

August 19—Pukkelpop—Belgium

August 20—Lowlands—The Netherlands



Instore/Outstore UK Live Dates

October 17—Academy 2—Leicester (in association with Truck)

October 18—The Academy—Oxford (in association with Truck)

October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records)

October 20—Rough Trade East, London

October 21—Pier, Portsmouth (in association with Pie & Vinyl)

October 22—The Church—Marlborough (in association with Sound Knowledge) *Matinee acoustic performance

October 22—Marble Factory—Bristol (in association with Rough Trade)

October 23—The Empire—Coventry (in association with HMV)

October 24—Hangar 34—Liverpool (in association with Jacaranda Records)

October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records)

October 26—Fat Sam's—Dundee (in association with Assai Records)



European Headline Tour

November 13—Riviera—Madrid

November 14—Sala Apolo—Barcelona

November 16—Alcatraz, Milan

November 17—Tonhalle—Munich

November 18—Docks—Lausanne

November 19—Docks—Hamburg

November 21—Trabendo—Paris

November 22—Columbiahalle—Berlin

November 23—Progresja—Warsaw

November 25—De Roma—Antwerp

November 26- Live

November 27—Melkweg—Amsterdam

