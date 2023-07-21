Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 21/07/2023

Italy's Jaguero Return With Single "New Love" Ahead Of New EP Release

Hot Songs Around The World

Tattoo
Loreen
188 entries in 22 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
185 entries in 12 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
652 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
755 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
487 entries in 25 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
173 entries in 7 charts
People
Libianca
221 entries in 17 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
206 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
861 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following their incredible debut EP "Worst Weekend Ever," the Italian band Jaguero return with a new single, "New Love," a powerful and intense track that serves as the opener to their new self-titled EP.

In this track, Jaguero translates a spectrum of strong and pulsating emotions into sound, in a cathartic effort that gives depth to the song beyond the music and lyrics.

"New Love" is an emotional anthem about the difficulties in overcoming a toxic relationship, highlighting the confusion and discomfort of living in a now damaging and destructive relationship.

With this single, Jaguero tells a story that could resonate in the hearts of many. So many people have experienced manipulation, gaslighting, or emotional abuse in their past, forgetting the importance of self-care, self-love and their own healing.

The band comments: "This song is about the strength and courage to let go of someone who is no longer good for us. We need to acknowledge the fear and uncertainty that comes from breaking up with someone we love, thus celebrating the liberation and empowerment that comes from finally standing up for ourselves and our well-being."

The single picks up the legacy of the highly successful "Worst Weekend Ever" and lays the groundwork for the new EP, titled "New Love," which establishes continuity in the collaboration with Epidemic Records. The EP will be released later this summer.

Jaguero adds: "With New Love we gave air to our musically more aggressive side, while still trying to maintain redundant melodies throughout the song. It is one of the 5 souls that make up the new EP, with which we tried to carry on the basic idea of our first release: there are no rules or genres, we only ever play what we like."
"New Love" is available on all major digital platforms: https://lnkfi.re/JagueroNL-single
https://www.facebook.com/jaguerocult
https://www.instagram.com/jaguerocult
https://www.epidemicrecords.net/






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0196800 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0052592754364014 secs