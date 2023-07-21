Chicago Pop Punk 5-Piece Wilmette Embrace Nostalgia On New Single + Video "Circa '99" Off The Upcoming Debut Full-Length 'Hyperfocused"



As Featured in Alternative Press' '12 Bands You Need to Know" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Illinois pop punk 5-piece Wilmette is premiering a 'Guitar Hero'-inspired music video for the new single "Circa '99," off the band's long-awaited debut full-length, 'Hyperfocused,' out on August 4, 2023 via Mutant League Records.Video directed by Alex Zarek.Stream "Circa '99" on DSPs: https://orcd.co/xvq3rmmVocalist Aaron Hailey says, "Everyone loves a bit of cliche nostalgia, which is why we wrote Circa '99. But the funny part is most of the band was born in 97 so we were really only 3."Pre-order 'Hyperfocused' on vinyl, plus merch and more here: www.mutantleaguerecords.com.Hailing from the Chicago suburbs, Wilmette combines pop-punk and hardcore with a fresh style that relies on pop hooks, honest lyrics, and strong musicianship. The band's emphatic debut EP "Anxious Body" was released in 2019 to much acclaim.'Hyperfocused' Track Listing:1. No Conviction2. Hyperfocused3. Playing Dead4. I Don't Even Want To Be Around Anymore5. Circa '996. Small Talk7. Everybody Wants Me Dead8. No One Knew9. Sunflower10. Out Of My HandsWhat others have said about Wilmette:"....prepare for the world takeover of Wilmette."- *New Noise Magazine*"Crushing together the buoyancy of modern-day pop-punk with the sort of gristly intensity that you more often find in hardcore..."- Rock SoundAs Featured in Alternative Press' '12 Bands You Need to Know"



