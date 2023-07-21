Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 21/07/2023

Chicago Pop Punk 5-Piece Wilmette Embrace Nostalgia On New Single + Video "Circa '99" Off The Upcoming Debut Full-Length 'Hyperfocused"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Illinois pop punk 5-piece Wilmette is premiering a 'Guitar Hero'-inspired music video for the new single "Circa '99," off the band's long-awaited debut full-length, 'Hyperfocused,' out on August 4, 2023 via Mutant League Records.
Video directed by Alex Zarek.
Stream "Circa '99" on DSPs: https://orcd.co/xvq3rmm

Vocalist Aaron Hailey says, "Everyone loves a bit of cliche nostalgia, which is why we wrote Circa '99. But the funny part is most of the band was born in 97 so we were really only 3."
Pre-order 'Hyperfocused' on vinyl, plus merch and more here: www.mutantleaguerecords.com.

Hailing from the Chicago suburbs, Wilmette combines pop-punk and hardcore with a fresh style that relies on pop hooks, honest lyrics, and strong musicianship. The band's emphatic debut EP "Anxious Body" was released in 2019 to much acclaim.

'Hyperfocused' Track Listing:
1. No Conviction
2. Hyperfocused
3. Playing Dead
4. I Don't Even Want To Be Around Anymore
5. Circa '99
6. Small Talk
7. Everybody Wants Me Dead
8. No One Knew
9. Sunflower
10. Out Of My Hands

What others have said about Wilmette:
"....prepare for the world takeover of Wilmette."- *New Noise Magazine*
"Crushing together the buoyancy of modern-day pop-punk with the sort of gristly intensity that you more often find in hardcore..."- Rock Sound
As Featured in Alternative Press' '12 Bands You Need to Know"






