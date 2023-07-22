Now That's What I Call Horses! The Best Songs About Horses Ever

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Throughout the history of pop music, horses have been widely celebrated. They are beautiful and powerful animals - and have inspired many artists to create songs that pay tribute to the majesty, freedom, and symbolism associated with these magnificent creatures.

From the wild spirit of untamed horses to the unbreakable connections they forge with us, their humans, these songs perfectly capture the emotions that they bring out in us. If we were to create the Album, Now That's What I Call Horses, here are some of the tracks we'd put on it…

Wild Horses by The Rolling Stones - 1971

One of the most iconic horse-related songs, "Wild Horses" is a timeless classic by The Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger is well known for his love of horses, watching them, enjoying a bet on horse racing - and writing about them too. This stunning track, co-written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, is a beautifully carved metaphor, comparing the unattainable wildness of horses to a love that is both difficult to get and even harder to hold on to.



Ride a White Horse by Goldfrapp - 2006

"Ride a White Horse" by Goldfrapp is a funky, electronic pop song that embodies the spirit of freedom and independence associated with horses. The lyrics celebrate embracing your true self - mirroring the untamed nature of horses as they roam freely.

Wildfire by Michael Martin Murphey - 1975

Here we have a hauntingly beautiful song that tells a mystical tale about a ghostly horse named Wildfire. This is a folk-inspired hit by Michael Martin Murphey and it captures our imagination and leaves a lasting impression - a truly unforgettable song.

Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) by Big & Rich - 2004

There's got to be at least one country song in this list somewhere, right? Next, in contrast, comes a sparky and lively country-pop song that uses horseback riding as a fun metaphor for love and passion. This one is a very catchy anthem - and has quickly become a dance floor favourite.

White Horse by Taylor Swift - 2008

In her early days as a country-pop sensation, Taylor Swift released White Horse, a beautiful ballad about a girl who discovers the harsh reality of a relationship that is not what she hoped for (a theme she has become pretty well-known for throughout the years). The white horse in the song symbolises the idealised romance that ultimately proves to be just a dream. Welcome to the real world!

Horse with No Name by America - 1971

This America song is a soft rock masterpiece and it takes us on a dreamlike journey through the desert on a horse with no name. The song's enigmatic lyrics and unforgettable melody come together perfectly to create a tune that many recognise, despite it being such an old-timer.

A Horse with No Rider by Jesse Colin Young - 1973

From a Horse with No Name to a Horse with No Rider, this Jesse Colin Young's song is a sad reflection on the loneliness of life, comparing it to a horse wandering without a rider. The song has stunningly soulful vocals and introspective lyrics - and is one to wail along to when life gets too much.

Black Horse and the Cherry Tree by KT Tunstall - 2004

KT Tunstall's "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" is a more upbeat and energetic song - perfectly showcasing her famously powerful vocals and unique guitar style. The metaphor of the black horse and the cherry tree combined with its catchy melody makes it a song to remember.

Straight from the Horse's Mouth by Tegan and Sara - 2007

Canadian indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara serve up a clever and interesting take on relationships in "Straight from the Horse's Mouth." With witty lyrics and a catchy tune, it is arguably one of the best tracks on their album "The Con" - and one of their best songs ever, in fact.

These are just a few of the many pop songs out there, dedicated to the stunning animal… paying testament to the enduring appeal of horses and their ability to inspire creativity and emotion in us - and in the world of music.

Whether it's a celebration of their untamed spirit, using them as metaphors for love and life, or simply appreciating their beauty, many of these songs have stood the test of time and have earned their place on our album… Can you think of any more?