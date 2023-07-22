CLOUZINE Magazine's Edition 40 (July-August 2023) published

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clouzine Magazine's latest issue (40) was published today.



In this issue Kristen Capolino (USA) was interviewed, COPUS from San Francisco was reviewed by Joe Kidd and Michelle Shafer by Sven Rikkard.



A big number of new releases are featured in Clouzine's New Releases sections:

Bamil, Fonz Tramontano, Rogue FX, Kiki Tones, Octogain, Michelle Shafer, Positronic, Jannos Eolou, PMad,

Tone Travelers, Maciej Zimka, Liquidfive , Le Big Zero, The Petal Falls, AudioGenika, Boo Sutcliffe, The Legendary Ten Seconds, The Lost Messiahs, The Alphabet Rockers, Wuzy Bambussy, Kat Harrison, Renaissance Heart,

Breath of Life, Digital Factor feat Gwendolyn Gaffa, Darkbird, The Make Three, Marsha and the Positrons, Anemone in Lemonade, Songs of Llore.



CLOUZINE Magazine run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team.

Clouzine Magazine gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, placing them in the magazine, makes interviews, reviews, reports and supports new releases by mentioning them in the social media, in Clouzine's newsletters and its sister publishings (On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner, What's New).



Clouzine's Eclectic Radio Show has aired ten episodes already and was in the top5 in the global charts. This show also gives chance to talents from all over the world; from USA, UK and France to Greece, Turkey, Germany, Ireland, Indonesia and India.



Interested artists can browse all issues online

