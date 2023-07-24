Grammy-Winning Rock Band Greta Van Fleet's Much Anticipated New Album 'Starcatcher' Out Now



gvf.lnk.to/starcatchertour New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet's much anticipated third studio album Starcatcher is out now on Lava/Republic Records/Universal Music. Stream/purchase the record below:https://amzn.to/44yJGvnThe album features the new single "The Indigo Streak;" watch the live video performance filmed at the Sacramento show on the Dreams in Gold Tour in March, 2023.Of the new album, lead singer Josh Kiszka states, "Starcatcher is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape. A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness. Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike Starcatcher captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem."Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band - lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner - alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.The album is the subject of early critical acclaim:"Between front man Josh Kiszka's boundless vocal range, the group's elaborate onstage ensembles, and a sound that puts a fresh spin on classic rock, Greta Van Fleet provides nothing short of a feast for the senses." - Vogue"On Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet transcends music." - American Songwriter"Throughout three stellar records, the Frankenmuth, Michigan rockers have kicked all preconceived notions square in the teeth, leaving gain-drenched trails of destruction in their wake." - Guitar World"Stylistically, the albums shift ever-so slightly from anthemic blues rock to cinematic prog rock to the psychedelic space rock tinges of their self-referential upcoming album, Starcatcher." - SPIN"The band takes an even wider scope to their world building, detailing the creation of the universe and the mythological characters who make up this new chapter." - ConsequenceThroughout the ten-song collection the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness. "We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe," says Wagner. "We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world."They have released a number of tracks from the album leading into release, including "Meeting The Master," "Sacred The Thread," "Farewell For Now," and "The Falling Sky."The band is set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour on July 24 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London's OVO Arena Wembley and more; see below for a complete list of dates. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased now. The Starcatcher World Tour includes support from special guests Silversun Pickups, Teddy Swims, Surf Curse and Mt. Joy. Greta Van Fleet will also be touring throughout Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on November 6 with further international stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and more.The band took multiple concepts from critically acclaimed sophomore album The Battle at Garden's Gate and brought them into Starcatcher, although Sam's take on the new record's big ideas hint instead at new beginnings. "When I imagine the world of Starcatcher, I think of the cosmos," he says. "It makes me ask a lot of questions, like 'Where did we come from?' or 'What are we doing here?' But it's also questions like, 'What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?'"The band is best known for their renowned live performances, selling over one million tickets worldwide. They sold out their entire 2022 arena tour, holding a special energy between them and their devoted fans. With Starcatcher the band aims to capture that energy in the recording studio.Starcatcher follows their acclaimed sophomore album The Battle at Garden's Gate, released in 2021 to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. Their From The Fires EP, released in 2017, won Best Rock Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers—vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka—as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over 3.5 million records worldwide and performed on late night television shows such as "Saturday Night Live," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"GRETA VAN FLEET-STARCATCHER:Fate Of The FaithfulWaited All Your LifeThe Falling SkySacred The ThreadRunway BluesThe Indigo StreakFrozen LightThe ArcherMeeting The MasterFarewell For Nowgretavanfleet.comgvf.lnk.to/starcatchertour



