Burna Boy And Byron Messia Unite On "Talibans II"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Burna Boy joins forces with Saint Kittian artist, Byron Messia, on"Talibans II," - a fiery new twist on Messia's massive breakout hit, "Talibans." The new remake arrives alongside an official music video that was recently shot in Jamaica. "Talibans II" is available now via Ztekk/Simple Stupid Records, Geffen Records, On A Spaceship, Bad Habit, Atlantic Recording Corporation, Universal Music.Messia's " Talibans " broke out of the islands earlier this year and rapidly grew in the UK and US with over 36M views on YouTube, it went #1 in 13 countries on Apple Music, and hit #25 on the Shazaam Top 200 Chart, solidifying Messiaas the latest global breakout star from the Caribbean rap scene. The success of " Talibans " propelled Messia's 2023 album, No Love, to reach #8 on Billboard's Reggae albums chart, and just two weeks ago, " Talibans " was the #1 most added song at US radio. The track is lighting a fire culturally as it continues to blow up in clubs across America, receiving cosigns from artists like UK Rap sensation Dave, reggae superstar Popcaan, as well as Cardi B, Chris Brown, Drake, Rick Ross, Swizz Beats and many more, earning the title "song of the summer". Burna Boy recently made history once again with his sold-out show at New York City's Citi Field stadium. Becoming the first African artist in history to sell out a stadium in the U.S., the Nigerian showman commanded a crowd of more than 40,000 fans, including celebs like Busta Rhymes, SZA, NBA star Mo Bamba, NFL star Larry Ogunjobi, and British rapper Dave, who also joined Burna on stage for a special performance of their hit song "Location." Highlights included a performance of his newest single, "Sittin' On Top Of The World," a sneak peak of his unreleased track "Big 7," and an explosive finale where the crowd belted every word to the star's massive hit "Last, Last" while fireworks lit up the sky.



