Lusitanian Ghosts, Purveyors Of European Stringed Folk-Rock Instruments, Present New Single 'Got Enough'

Cover art photography by Swedish photographer Stina Wigg. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Trans-Atlantic alternative neo-folk collective Lusitanian Ghosts presents their new single 'Got Enough'. This is the third single from the chordophone collective, which is more of a world-music tinged mantra relative to their usual rock n roll alt-folk fare.Following 'The Long Train' and 'Shameless', the new single heralds the release of their 'Lusitanian Ghosts III' album, out in September via European Phonographic.Engineered and mixed by Sebastian Muxfeldt (Elbow, Peter Doherty, Teenage Fanclub) at Clouds Hill Studios in Hamburg, this album was recorded live off the floor on 2" tape and mixed down in glorious mono and stereo versions to 1/4" tape. This chordophonic analogue extravaganza showcases the more moody, atmospheric side of Lusitanian Ghosts - although not without some vitriol.Lusitanian Ghosts is a Portuguese-Canadian-Swedish project that resurrects lost instruments and present ancient sounds in the 21st Century. Re-casting these heritage folk violas into rock n roll songs, the European artist collective writes from a socio-political perspective on building a better world, creating songs for the heart and mind, recording on analogue tape and releasing moving music on vinyl.Founded by Neil Leyton and Micke Ghost, the collective also includes João Sousa, Abel Beja (from Primitive Reason), ToZé Bexiga (from Raia) and Jan-Eric Olsson, playing traditional Portuguese chordophone instruments, ancient regional guitars (Amarantina, Beiroa, Campaniça, Braguesa, Toeira, Terceirense). These instruments, once on the verge of extinction, are the real "Lusitanian Ghosts" - Lusitania being an ancient Celtic tribe in what would become the central territory of Portugal."The riff was written on the bed at hotel Luna in Setubal around the time of our Setúbal concert, which we filmed. It sounds like an oriental chant with echoes of 90's Britpop. What I remember was that I asked Leyton to write a lyric about everything we had enough of. Maybe not us in particular. What one could have had enough of. Or should've had enough of. But I'm not sure what the song is about, really. It is a certain mood. Happy birthday," says Micke Ghost.Neil Leyton adds, "Punishment vs. reward. Or just too much reward. When Micke came up with the riff I remembered that George Michael line, "Most of us are not sure, if we have too much, but we'll take our chances..." from Listen Without Prejudice Vol. I, "Praying for Time", and so it went... there are also some Elliott Smith and Nikki Sudden references in there, but nothing too tragic. Some potential horsemen of the apocalypse, but only three. There is a small chance of survival."As of July 21, 'Got Enough' will be available everywhere digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.Neil Leyton - vocalsMikael Lundin aka Micke Ghost - vocals, Viola Amarantina, Mellotron, shakersJoão Sousa - drums, Adufe and backing vocalsAbel Beja - viola Terceira and backing vocalsAntónio "ToZé" Bexiga - Viola Campaniça, Adufe, Piano, backing vocalsJanne Olsson - bass, Viola Beirão and backing vocalsWritten by Neil Leyton and Mikael LundinPublished by Lusitanian Music PublishingProduced by Neil Leyton and Mikael LundinRecorded at Clouds Hill Studios, HamburgEngineered & mixed by Sebastian MuxfeldtAssisted by Schulie PieperMastered by Chris von Rautenkranz at SoundGarden HamburgCover art photography by Swedish photographer Stina Wigg.



