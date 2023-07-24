Is It Love Or Habit? The Longest Unions Of Hollywood's Luminaries From Meryl Streep To Tom Hanks

Tom and Rita Hanks (35 years)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The prevailing perception suggests that love is a rarity in Hollywood, a belief fuelled by fleeting romances among the stars that ignite rapidly and extinguish just as quickly. We, however, have chosen to recall the luminaries who can be exemplars of love and fidelity.

The actors met on the set of "Bosom Buddies" in 1981, but no romantic feelings were kindled at that juncture. Fate would intervene four years later, bringing them together once more on the set of "Volunteers". This encounter proved to be pivotal, shaping their future lives.

In 1988, Tom Hanks and Rita wed, and over the subsequent seven years, they welcomed two sons. Interestingly, this marriage is Hanks' second. He first wed in 1978 to actress Samantha Lewes, a union that produced a son and a daughter.

Hanks and Wilson appear to be a rare example of a strong marital alliance: always together, always supporting each other, standing as each other's bulwark.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest (38 years)

As the Zoomboola.com told previously, Curtis is married to actor and composer Christopher Guest. The couple wed in 1984 and have been inseparable since. Notably, Guest holds the title of an English lord and baron, inherited from his father in 1996. A close friend of the "True Lies" star once confessed that Curtis and Guest's relationship was love at first sight.

"Jamie fell instantly when she saw his photo from 'This is Spinal Tap' in Rolling Stone. 'Oh, I'm going to marry that guy,' she said, and indeed married him five months later."

The couple has two adopted daughters, and Jamie Lee is godmother to Jake Gyllenhaal. In Hollywood, everyone is closely interconnected.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn (40 years)

The actors met on the set of "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band" in 1966.

"I was 21, and he was 16. He was very sweet but too young for serious relationships. A few years later, when we met again, I remembered how much I liked him at our first meeting. At that time, both of us had decided never to tie our lives with an actor. But our example clearly proves that you should never say never," Hawn recounted.

Goldie and Kurt met again only after 16 years — again on a film set. This time during the joint work on the film "Swing Shift". The artists remembered each other, flirted, and before they knew it, mutual sympathy had blossomed into a deep affection.

It's important to note that Russell and Hawn are still not officially married, a conscious decision on their part. In 1989, they played guests and viewers at the Oscars ceremony, mockingly simulating a marriage proposal on stage, but at the last moment "came to their senses", stating that it was not the time for that as they needed to announce the nominees.

The couple is raising their common son, Wyatt, as well as their children from previous marriages. Kurt has a son from his first wife, Season Hubley, and Hawn has two children from her marriage to singer Bill Hudson.

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson (43 years)

If anyone can be truly called monogamous, it's the star of "Pulp Fiction". Samuel met his future wife LaTanya while studying in college, and they married in 1980.

The couple showcases their unity not only by the impressive years marking their union but also by their deeds. In 2009, they established a joint charity organization aimed at supporting education. Samuel and LaTanya have a common daughter Zoe, born in 1982.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer (45 years)

The future couple met in 1978 — a difficult time for Streep, as she had just lost her fiancé, actor John Cazale, who died of lung cancer. Streep and Cazale spent the last months of his life together, and after his departure, it turned out that Meryl had nowhere to live — the old walls were oppressive, and she had no energy to look for new housing.

Her brother Harry came to the rescue, persuading Meryl to live at his friend, sculptor Don Gummer's place, who was leaving for work in Europe for some time. The future roommates collided at the door when Streep was moving into the apartment, and Gummer was heading to the airport.

In jest, Meryl suggested they correspond, and gradually the epistolary communication between the young people turned into a romance in letters, lasting 4 months. When Don returned to New York, the couple's relationship elevated to a new level. Soon, Gummer proposed to Streep, a proposition she gladly accepted. Their marriage gave birth to four children, half of whom have pursued a career in cinema.

Denzel and Pauletta Washington (40 years)

The future couple met on the set of the film "Wilma" in 1977, but romantic feelings ignited between them a little later when they found themselves at the same party. Five years later, the actors married and had their wedding blessed. Legend has it that Washington had to propose thrice before she answered "yes".

In 1985, their firstborn David (now a star of "Tenet") was born, followed three years later by their daughter Katia. In 1991, the couple had twins: son Malcolm and daughter Olivia.

Christopher and Georgianne Walken (53 years)

Since 1969, Christopher has been married to casting director Georgianne Thon. History is silent about the details of the couple's acquaintance, but they have been together for more than half a century. The couple does not have children, and once Walken confessed that this was their conscious decision. Their numerous cats, which they have sheltered, act as their heirs.