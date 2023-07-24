Beyonce Renaissance World Tour At Huntington Bank Stadium





Beyoncé in vibrant red by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, styled by Julia Saar-Jamois. Jewelry by Tiffany & Co. Makeup by Rokael Lizama and hair by Neal Farinah.



This was my first time experiencing the electrifying presence of Beyoncé live, and it absolutely surpassed all expectations! The outdoor summer evening at Huntington Bank Stadium provided a picturesque setting for the concert. Beyoncé's last visit to Minneapolis was back in 2016, making this return even more special. As the crowds gathered, the massive stage displayed progressive pride colors, accompanied by a DJ playing energizing music.

The concert commenced with Beyoncé rising from the floor, greeting the ecstatic crowd with a resounding "Minneapolis," which ignited a wave of excitement.



Throughout the evening, Beyoncé captivated the audience with a carefully curated selection of her musical numbers, spanning all her albums, including the latest Renissance album, which beautifully celebrates



The show boasted incredible costumes and seamlessly executed set changes. Interspersed between the sets were videos, seamlessly transitioning Beyoncé from one captivating section to the next. From a grand appearance on a horse to driving vehicles down the runway, every moment was a visual feast for the eyes. She also interacted warmly with the crowd, acknowledging and waving at the enthusiastic fans who sang along to every hit.



The choreography was simply awe-inspiring, with Beyoncé's talented backup dancers and crew providing incredible support throughout the performance. A major highlight of the concert was seeing her daughter, Blue Ivy, join the backup dancers on stage, adding an extra layer of charm to the show.

Among my top favorite numbers were Love On Top, 1+1, Dangerously in Love, Cuff It, Pure/Honey, and many more - though, truth be told, every single performance was exceptional!

Thank you, Beyoncé, for an unforgettable night in Minneapolis! We eagerly await your return to our city soon!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There was no holding anything back tonight in Minneapolis as Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR landed in the Mid-West city. Music fans came clad in their RENAISSANCE best for the almost three-hour dance party that was a love fest between Beyoncé and the capacity crowd. Next up are two back-to-back nights in Chicago on July 22nd 23rd.Beyoncé in vibrant red by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, styled by Julia Saar-Jamois. Jewelry by Tiffany & Co. Makeup by Rokael Lizama and hair by Neal Farinah.This was my first time experiencing the electrifying presence of Beyoncé live, and it absolutely surpassed all expectations! The outdoor summer evening at Huntington Bank Stadium provided a picturesque setting for the concert. Beyoncé's last visit to Minneapolis was back in 2016, making this return even more special. As the crowds gathered, the massive stage displayed progressive pride colors, accompanied by a DJ playing energizing music.The concert commenced with Beyoncé rising from the floor, greeting the ecstatic crowd with a resounding "Minneapolis," which ignited a wave of excitement.Throughout the evening, Beyoncé captivated the audience with a carefully curated selection of her musical numbers, spanning all her albums, including the latest Renissance album, which beautifully celebrates Black LGBTQIA+ culture. Hearing music from her early albums brought back fond memories, as it made me realize how I had grown up alongside her and how long she has been dazzling the world with her talent.The show boasted incredible costumes and seamlessly executed set changes. Interspersed between the sets were videos, seamlessly transitioning Beyoncé from one captivating section to the next. From a grand appearance on a horse to driving vehicles down the runway, every moment was a visual feast for the eyes. She also interacted warmly with the crowd, acknowledging and waving at the enthusiastic fans who sang along to every hit.The choreography was simply awe-inspiring, with Beyoncé's talented backup dancers and crew providing incredible support throughout the performance. A major highlight of the concert was seeing her daughter, Blue Ivy, join the backup dancers on stage, adding an extra layer of charm to the show.Among my top favorite numbers were Love On Top, 1+1, Dangerously in Love, Cuff It, Pure/Honey, and many more - though, truth be told, every single performance was exceptional!Thank you, Beyoncé, for an unforgettable night in Minneapolis! We eagerly await your return to our city soon!



