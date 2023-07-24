Indie Outfit Black Light White Light Share 'A Mutual Love'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Emotive Indie Rock band Black
Light White Light has released their latest full-length album, The Admirer, across digital platforms, on LP and CD via Forward Backwards Recordings. On the album, listeners will uncover the single 'A Mutual Love'.
Black
Light White Light has garnered plenty of support from industry publications like Clash
Magazine, Louder Than War, Drowned in Sound, Guitar World, Artrocker, The Revue, Iggy Magazine, We Are Cult, to name a few. Having aired BBC Radio
6 Music
with Lauren
Laverne, the band has received spins on Denmark Public Radio
broadcaster DR.DK, and Absolute Radio
with Frank Skinner and Simon
Raymonde, amongst others.
From Malmo, Sweden, Black
Light White Light was formed in 2009 by guitarist, singer and songwriter Martin
Ejlertsen. From the beginning, Black
Light White Light has had an international outlook, seeking inspiration and collaboration over long distances. The band started working on The Admirer in 2019, when Martin
Ejlertsen, drummer Viktor Höber and pianist Pontus Örnstrand retired to Viktoria
Studio in central Copenhagen, Denmark, where they recorded demos in close collaboration with the Danish musician, friend, and producer Christian Ki.
However, the recording came to an end in the band's hometown Malmö when the borders between Denmark and Sweden were closed due to the pandemic. And so the band was forced to complete the project at Tambourine Studio in Malmo with the Swedish technician Joar Sylvan. The band share their thoughts on the LP: "I think the album presents the band's most personal, versatile and certainly most adventurous release to date."
'A Mutual Love' pulls us back to an era when The Beatles
graced the radio and psychedelia was high fashion. Woozy guitar amps sing beneath dampened filters, painting the vintage chords in a bright shade of Black
Light White Light
"Finetuning a balance between soft rock and psychedelia, 'Epilepsy' exudes a euphoric warmth from start to finish." - Clash
Magazine
[On 'The Admirer'] "…a glorious melody with a poetic text about being the redeemer, and a human life support in an existence of adversity and challenges." - It's Psychedelic Baby Magazine
"Black Light White Light have an inherent likability about them… Undoubtedly promising" - Drowned in Sound
"Resurgent modern psychedelia.. BLWL were separated from Black Rebel Motorcycle
Club at birth. " - Artrocker
"The music is both raw and dirty, but also pop and catchy. If you were a fan of Broken Bells
and their alternative rock, with lots of electronic input." - Denmark Public