Indie Outfit Black Light White Light Share 'A Mutual Love'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emotive Indie Rock band Black Light White Light has released their latest full-length album, The Admirer, across digital platforms, on LP and CD via Forward Backwards Recordings. On the album, listeners will uncover the single 'A Mutual Love'.

Black Light White Light has garnered plenty of support from industry publications like Clash Magazine, Louder Than War, Drowned in Sound, Guitar World, Artrocker, The Revue, Iggy Magazine, We Are Cult, to name a few. Having aired BBC Radio 6 Music with Lauren Laverne, the band has received spins on Denmark Public Radio broadcaster DR.DK, and Absolute Radio with Frank Skinner and Simon Raymonde, amongst others.

From Malmo, Sweden, Black Light White Light was formed in 2009 by guitarist, singer and songwriter Martin Ejlertsen. From the beginning, Black Light White Light has had an international outlook, seeking inspiration and collaboration over long distances. The band started working on The Admirer in 2019, when Martin Ejlertsen, drummer Viktor Höber and pianist Pontus Örnstrand retired to Viktoria Studio in central Copenhagen, Denmark, where they recorded demos in close collaboration with the Danish musician, friend, and producer Christian Ki.

However, the recording came to an end in the band's hometown Malmö when the borders between Denmark and Sweden were closed due to the pandemic. And so the band was forced to complete the project at Tambourine Studio in Malmo with the Swedish technician Joar Sylvan. The band share their thoughts on the LP: "I think the album presents the band's most personal, versatile and certainly most adventurous release to date."

'A Mutual Love' pulls us back to an era when The Beatles graced the radio and psychedelia was high fashion. Woozy guitar amps sing beneath dampened filters, painting the vintage chords in a bright shade of Black Light White Light

"Finetuning a balance between soft rock and psychedelia, 'Epilepsy' exudes a euphoric warmth from start to finish." - Clash Magazine
[On 'The Admirer'] "…a glorious melody with a poetic text about being the redeemer, and a human life support in an existence of adversity and challenges." - It's Psychedelic Baby Magazine
"Black Light White Light have an inherent likability about them… Undoubtedly promising" - Drowned in Sound
"Resurgent modern psychedelia.. BLWL were separated from Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at birth. " - Artrocker
"The music is both raw and dirty, but also pop and catchy. If you were a fan of Broken Bells and their alternative rock, with lots of electronic input." - Denmark Public






