Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway's New Album 'City Of Gold,' Out Now



"Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway strike gold on their transportive new album," exclaims Folk Alley. "Every song on City of Gold is a little gem, every facet sparkling with exquisite instrumentation, stunning songwriting, and heartfelt singing … City of Gold is clearly one of the best albums of the year."



PopMatters concurs, saying: "These tracks highlight Tuttle's nuanced vocal skill and her great sense of melody… one of the year's best albums."



The Bluegrass Situation, which named Tuttle its Artist of the Month, calls City of Gold "the most buzzed about bluegrass album of the year … Turns out it's been

"A vibrant blend of bluegrass with flashes of Old West, anchored by Tuttle's earthy-yet-angelic vocal and the entire group's ace musicianship," says Billboard. Glide calls it "bluegrass at its vibrant best."







In celebration of the new album, Tuttle and the band will embark on their "Road to El Dorado" headline tour this fall including newly confirmed shows at Knoxville's Bijou Theatre, Portland's



City of Gold follows Tuttle's acclaimed 2022 record, Crooked Tree, which won Best Bluegrass Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Once again produced by Tuttle and Jerry



Reflecting on the project, Tuttle shares, "When I was a kid, we took a field trip to Coloma, CA to learn about the Gold Rush. I'll never forget the dusty hills and the grizzled old miner who showed us the nugget around his neck. Just like gold fever, music has always captivated me, captured my heart, and driven me to great lengths to explore its depths. On my new album, I dug deep as a songwriter (with Ketch Secor) and co-producer (with Jerry Douglas) and surfaced with a record that celebrates the music of my heart, my life, the land where I grew up, and the stories I heard along the way. I made this record with my band Golden Highway after playing over one hundred shows across the country last year. On the road and in the studio, we are inspired by artists such as John Hartford, Gillian Welch, and



In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Golden Highway is Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick



MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOUR

Jul 21 Cascade Theatre Redding, CA

Jul 22 FairWell Festival Redmond, OR

Jul 30 RockyGrass Festival Lyons, CO

Aug 3 Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater* Corning, CA

Aug 4 Lake Tahoe Outdoor

Aug 8 Rialto Bozeman, MT

Aug 9 Greensky Bluegrass Missoula, MT

Aug 12 Edmonton Folk Festival Edmonton, AB

Aug 18 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

Aug 19 Hoxeyville

Aug 21 Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway* Richmond, VA

Aug 22 The Andrew J Brady

Aug 24 Switchyard Park Bloomington, IN

Aug 25 Whitewater Amphitheater** New Braunfels, TX

Aug 26 Kaw River

Sep 1 Gorge Amphitheatre*** Quincy, WA

Sep 8 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens Nasvhille, TN

Sep 15 Pickin' in the Pines Festival Flagstaff, AZ

Sep 21 Tommy Emmanuel Guitar Camp Nashville, TN

Sep 24 Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival Los Angeles, CA

Sep 26 Lyric Theatre Blacksburg, VA

Sep 30 IBMA World of Bluegrass Raleigh, NC

Oct 1 Bijou Theatre Knoxville, TN

Oct 6 Rebels & Renegades

Oct 7 Van Duzer Theatre Arcata, CA

Oct 8 Domino Room Bend, OR

Oct 10 Aladdin Theatre Portland, OR

Oct 11 SOU Recital Hall Ashland, OR

Oct 13 Knitting Factory Spokane, WA

Oct 14 Wild Buffalo House Bellingham, WA

Oct 15 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

Oct 17 Knitting Factory Boise, ID

Oct 19 Commonwealth Room Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 20 Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO

Oct 21 Cervantes Other Side Denver, CO

Dec 1 Orange Blossom Revue Lake Wales, FL

* w/Dierks Bentley

** w/Charley Crockett

*** w/Dave Matthews Band



MOLLY TUTTLE UK TOUR WITH TOMMY EMMANUEL

Jan 10 Exeter Corn Exchange Exeter

Jan 11 The Forum Bath

Jan 12 Cadogan Hall London

Jan 13 De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill

Jan 14 Palace Theatre Southend

Jan 16 The Apex Bury St Edmunds

Jan 17 Lowther Pavilion Lytham

Jan 18 Sunderland Fire Station Sunderland

Jan 19 Celtic Connections Glasgow

Jan 21 Buxton Opera House Buxton

Jan 23 King's Lynn Corn Exchange King's Lynn

Jan 24 Theatre Severn Shrewsbury

Jan 25 St Albans

Jan 26 Floral Pavilion Theatre New Brighton

Jan 27 Royal Hall Harrogate New York, NY (Top40 Charts) City of Gold, the new album from Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Molly Tuttle and her band, Golden Highway, is out today on Nonesuch Records. You can hear it and get it here. In conjunction with the release, a new lyric video for album track "Yosemite," featuring Dave Matthews, also debuts today."Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway strike gold on their transportive new album," exclaims Folk Alley. "Every song on City of Gold is a little gem, every facet sparkling with exquisite instrumentation, stunning songwriting, and heartfelt singing … City of Gold is clearly one of the best albums of the year."PopMatters concurs, saying: "These tracks highlight Tuttle's nuanced vocal skill and her great sense of melody… one of the year's best albums."The Bluegrass Situation, which named Tuttle its Artist of the Month, calls City of Gold "the most buzzed about bluegrass album of the year … Turns out it's been Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the end of the rainbow this whole time!""A vibrant blend of bluegrass with flashes of Old West, anchored by Tuttle's earthy-yet-angelic vocal and the entire group's ace musicianship," says Billboard. Glide calls it "bluegrass at its vibrant best." Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, who have been nominated for seven IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards! Tuttle and the band are up for Entertainer of the Year and Instrumental Group of the Year; Album of the Year for their debut album, Crooked Tree (which won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album); and Song of the Year for that album's title track. Tuttle is up for Female Vocalist of the Year (which she won last year) and Guitar Player of the Year (which she won in 2017 and 2018), and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes for Fiddle Player of the Year (which she won last year and in 2021). They are due to perform at IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh on September 30.In celebration of the new album, Tuttle and the band will embark on their "Road to El Dorado" headline tour this fall including newly confirmed shows at Knoxville's Bijou Theatre, Portland's Aladdin Theatre, Seattle's Crocodile, Boise's Knitting Factory, Salt Lake City's Commonwealth Room, and Denver's Cervantes Other Side, among others. The band will also perform select dates this year supporting Dave Matthews, Tommy Emmanuel, Greensky Bluegrass, and Marcus King. See below for the current tour itinerary; for all the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.City of Gold follows Tuttle's acclaimed 2022 record, Crooked Tree, which won Best Bluegrass Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Once again produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, City of Gold was inspired by Tuttle's constant touring with Golden Highway these past few years, as they have grown together as musicians and performers. Written by Tuttle and Ketch Secor (Old Crow Medicine Show), these thirteen tracks capture the electric energy of band's live shows by highlighting each members' musical strengths.Reflecting on the project, Tuttle shares, "When I was a kid, we took a field trip to Coloma, CA to learn about the Gold Rush. I'll never forget the dusty hills and the grizzled old miner who showed us the nugget around his neck. Just like gold fever, music has always captivated me, captured my heart, and driven me to great lengths to explore its depths. On my new album, I dug deep as a songwriter (with Ketch Secor) and co-producer (with Jerry Douglas) and surfaced with a record that celebrates the music of my heart, my life, the land where I grew up, and the stories I heard along the way. I made this record with my band Golden Highway after playing over one hundred shows across the country last year. On the road and in the studio, we are inspired by artists such as John Hartford, Gillian Welch, and Peter Rowan to name a few, whose records are like family albums to us. Just like them, on this album we chart some new territory along some old familiar ground. The songs span from breakdowns to ballads, fairytales and fiddle tunes, from Yosemite up to the Gold Country and out beyond the mountains. That visit to Coloma, site of California's first gold strike is where I first heard about El Dorado, the city of gold. Playing music can take you to a place that is just as precious. I hope you like this record!"In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Golden Highway is Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals).MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOURJul 21 Cascade Theatre Redding, CAJul 22 FairWell Festival Redmond, ORJul 30 RockyGrass Festival Lyons, COAug 3 Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater* Corning, CAAug 4 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys* Stateline, NVAug 8 Rialto Bozeman, MTAug 9 Greensky Bluegrass Missoula, MTAug 12 Edmonton Folk Festival Edmonton, ABAug 18 Thalia Hall Chicago, ILAug 19 Hoxeyville Music Festival Wellston, MIAug 21 Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway* Richmond, VAAug 22 The Andrew J Brady Music Center** Cincinnati, OHAug 24 Switchyard Park Bloomington, INAug 25 Whitewater Amphitheater** New Braunfels, TXAug 26 Kaw River Roots Festival Lawrence, KSSep 1 Gorge Amphitheatre*** Quincy, WASep 8 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens Nasvhille, TNSep 15 Pickin' in the Pines Festival Flagstaff, AZSep 21 Tommy Emmanuel Guitar Camp Nashville, TNSep 24 Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival Los Angeles, CASep 26 Lyric Theatre Blacksburg, VASep 30 IBMA World of Bluegrass Raleigh, NCOct 1 Bijou Theatre Knoxville, TNOct 6 Rebels & Renegades Music Festival Monterey, CAOct 7 Van Duzer Theatre Arcata, CAOct 8 Domino Room Bend, OROct 10 Aladdin Theatre Portland, OROct 11 SOU Recital Hall Ashland, OROct 13 Knitting Factory Spokane, WAOct 14 Wild Buffalo House Bellingham, WAOct 15 The Crocodile Seattle, WAOct 17 Knitting Factory Boise, IDOct 19 Commonwealth Room Salt Lake City, UTOct 20 Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, COOct 21 Cervantes Other Side Denver, CODec 1 Orange Blossom Revue Lake Wales, FL* w/Dierks Bentley** w/Charley Crockett*** w/Dave Matthews BandMOLLY TUTTLE UK TOUR WITH TOMMY EMMANUELJan 10 Exeter Corn Exchange ExeterJan 11 The Forum BathJan 12 Cadogan Hall LondonJan 13 De La Warr Pavilion BexhillJan 14 Palace Theatre SouthendJan 16 The Apex Bury St EdmundsJan 17 Lowther Pavilion LythamJan 18 Sunderland Fire Station SunderlandJan 19 Celtic Connections GlasgowJan 21 Buxton Opera House BuxtonJan 23 King's Lynn Corn Exchange King's LynnJan 24 Theatre Severn ShrewsburyJan 25 St Albans Arena St AlbansJan 26 Floral Pavilion Theatre New BrightonJan 27 Royal Hall Harrogate



