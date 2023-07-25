Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Classical 25/07/2023

Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony Release Two New Recordings On Apple Music Classical

Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony Release Two New Recordings On Apple Music Classical

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Esa-Pekka Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony announce the release of two new spatial audio recordings - Elizabeth Ogonek's Sleep & Unremembrance and Igor Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring - available today exclusively via the Apple Music Classical app. Both releases were recorded live in concert with Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony on March 10-12, 2022.

Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony will release three additional spatial audio recordings exclusive to Apple Music Classical in September: Anders Hillborg's Kongsgaard Variations, recorded October 2021; Ottorino Respighi's Pines of Rome, recorded June 2022; and Jean Sibelius's Symphony No. 5, recorded June 2022.

In March 2023, the San Francisco Symphony announced its partnership with Apple Music Classical—a new standalone music streaming app designed to deliver an unrivaled listening experience for classical music lovers—with the release of new spatial audio recordings of György Ligeti's Clocks and Clouds, Lux Aeterna, and Ramifications.






