Bebe Rexha To Host Her First-Ever Metaverse Concert On Roblox

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bebe Rexha's first-ever metaverse concert is set to take place on Roblox - a global immersive platform where millions of people connect and communicate daily - on Friday, July 28, 2023. The concert follows the launch of Bebe Rexha's new album, Bebe, and the conclusion of her Best F*N Night Of My Life summer tour, inviting fans to experience a unique show-stopping performance in the metaverse."As a huge fan of the metaverse, I couldn't be more thrilled to share my first Roblox concert with some of my biggest fans and all of the new ones I'll meet along the way in the wonderful Harmony Hills," said Bebe Rexha. "I hope everyone's ready for a fun and energetic journey as we travel back in time together."The virtual concert will premiere in Harmony Hills, Warner Music Group's popular music-themed world on Roblox, on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT and will re-air every hour on the hour throughout the weekend. People can attend the concert for free on Roblox via most platforms and devices, including consoles, PCs, mobile and tablets.Brought together by WMG and leading metaverse game developer Gamefam, Harmony Hills will be decked out with 1970s-themed scenery and activities aligned with the old-school energy of Bebe Rexha's new album and in honor of the "decade of excess."For her performance, she will be dressed in iconic fashion from the 1970s and will lead players on a fun musical fantasy adventure, through all-new custom set locations like "Bebe Rexha's Roller Disco Oasis," a backroads drive-in theater showing a 1970s action movie starring Bebe Rexha, and an Evel-Knievel-inspired motorcycle stunt show in Las Vegas.Bebe Rexha's style is also embodied in unique virtual merchandise that will be released for the event, including a disco ball helmet, roller skates, Bebe Rexha shoulder plushie, Bebe Rexha necklace, retrosnap camera and a blue crystal denim jumpsuit.In conjunction with the concert, Harmony Hills, formerly known as Rhythm City, has been revamped into an engaging social roleplay game where players live the unique lifestyle of an influencer, musician, agent or producer. Bebe Rexha's concert will be the second to appear in Harmony Hills, following the first-ever Super Bowl concert earlier this year, which remains the highest-rated Roblox concert of all time featuring Saweetie and developed in partnership with the NFL, Intuit, Warner Music Group and Gamefam. Bebe Rexha is the singer and songwriter behind smash hits like " Hey Mama " and " I'm Good (Blue) " with David Guetta, diamond-certified "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line, "Me, Myself, & I" with G-Eazy, "In the Name of Love" with Martin Garrix, Eminem and Rihanna's chart-topping 6x Platinum "The Monster," and countless more which have accumulated over 16 billion streams and counting. This latest innovative adventure aligns with Bebe Rexha's personal interest in the metaverse, having launched her own metaverse called the Bebeverse earlier this year.About Bebe RexhaIf there's one refrain that follows singer, songwriter, and cultural sound-shaper Bebe Rexha, it's this: expect greatness, and expect it constantly. It's a refrain that echoes throughout the singer's third studio album, Bebe ("the album I needed to make") - a sumptuously woven tapestry of sounds and influences that finds Bebe - who's achieved a massive 16 billion total global streams - at her most introspective and mature, tracing her growth through life, love, and everything in between. Heavy on dance but anchored in its entirety by Bebe's career-best songwriting and singing, Bebe is an album that brims with lyrical highlights, sparkles with nostalgia, and pulse with sleek production and sonic propulsion. A progression in every sense, Bebe takes listeners on a journey hand-in-hand with its storyteller, and we promise: it's a trip you'll want to take over and over again.



