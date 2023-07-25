Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 25/07/2023

Fearing Announce 'Destroyer' LP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) California post-punk outfit FEARING follow their 2020 debut LP Shadow with their sophomore LP Destroyer set for release on September 29th. Destroyer sees the core trio fostering their sound by continuing to migrate towards the sonic realms that capture the fine equilibrium allying the somber, austere, the vigorous, and vibrant.

A striking singular vision of abyssal maritime desolation, Destroyer showcases a more energetic side of the band with a stripped down three-piece lineup and a more minimal sound. The album pushes and pulls the boundaries between dark and pop music with a much more urgent feel than their previous releases.

As the album opener "I Was So Alive" races through dynamics and melodies in a way that feels snappy in contrast to the groups more familiar shoegaze repetition, there are other tracks that reignite the subtle darkwave influence found in some of FEARING's earlier work. The multi-faceted, brooding yet glimmery first single "I Was So Alive" premieres today.

FEARING is a dark post-punk band based in California. The group was created by James Rogers and Brian Vega, two producers who came to be friends years before while going to hardcore shows in Reno, Nevada. After spending the next decade touring in various bands, the two reconnected while living in Oakland, California over their shared interest in darkwave and electronic music.

Having started FEARING as a 4 piece guitar band with full acoustic drums, to now touring and recording as a 3 electronic hybrid (which includes Joey Camello on guitar), the group has showcased a potential to grow and change in a way that keeps their fan's interested, and their live performances unique.

Since their debut EP A Life Of None (2017), followed by their widely celebrated Black Sand EP (2018), FEARING have been procuring a constant flow of commendable releases.

Through vigorous touring and live endeavors (having toured alongside the likes of Gatecreeper, She Wants Revenge, Soft Kill, Choir Boy, Narrow Head, and Death Bells, along with playing notable festivals as Substance, Home Sick, and Out From The Shadows), and since the release of Shadow, FEARING have cemented themselves at the apex of today's post-punk and darkwave movements.

Destroyer was recorded by FEARING, mixed by Chris King, and mastered by Dan Lowndes of Resonance Sound. FEARING can be seen live later this year sharing the stage with artists like Portrayal of Guilt (this August + September— dates can be found below), Cold Gawd, and beyond in support of Destroyer (pre-order the album here ahead of its September 29 release date on Profound Lore).

Fearless Tour Dates:
August 23 Spokane, WA @ District Bar
August 24 Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement
August 26 Denver, CO @ D3 Arts
August 27 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
August 28 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
August 30 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
August 31 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
September 1 Indianapolis, IN @ Healer






