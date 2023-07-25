Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 25/07/2023

Jelly Roll Collaborates With Country Rap Artist Kendall Tucker

Jelly Roll Collaborates With Country Rap Artist Kendall Tucker

Hot Songs Around The World

People
Libianca
225 entries in 17 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
864 entries in 28 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
178 entries in 7 charts
Miracle
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
175 entries in 15 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
188 entries in 12 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
659 entries in 28 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
171 entries in 18 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
193 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
760 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
488 entries in 25 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
211 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country/Rap Artist Kendall Tucker will be releasing his new single "Dragging Me Down" featuring Jelly Roll and State Of Mine on August 25th.
The new single follows the success of his previous single "Stickup" featuring MYXED and Three Six Mafia co-founder Project Pat which has seen a positive response from fans as they get ready for Tucker's forthcoming project set for release later this year.

The new single "Dragging Me Down" is a motivational track that's perfect for anyone battling their own struggles in life. For this new single Kendall has connected with the hottest Country/Rap artists today Jelly Roll alongside Billboard Chart topping rockers State of Mine.

When asked about his new single "Dragging Me Down," Kendall Tucker says, "There's a lot of people in this world hurting. Everyone has their own demons they battle. Some people show it while others try to cover it up with a smile.

I couldn't think of a better artist than Jelly Roll to have on this song. Jelly continues to bring hope to hurting people. With this collaboration of myself, Jelly Roll & State of Mine we just want the people to know that they are not alone. You may feel like you're getting dragged down but don't give up, you'll get through this."

Kendall Tucker is a Florida/Nashville Country/Rap Artist from Ocala, FL. Growing up in the "Horse Capital of the World," Kendall couldn't help but grow some country roots. However, his musical influencers range from Eminem to Randy Travis. Kendall has always had a love for all genres of music which has helped him combine Country, Rock and Rap to make some of the most unique music you've ever heard.

To date Kendall has recorded and worked with names such as Colt Ford, Jelly Roll, Bubba Sparxx, Uncle Kracker, Craig Campbell and many more! Not only does Kendall give people good music, he also knows how to light up the stage with live performances alongside his full band. Kendall's electrifying stage performance is sure to have you moving and singing along almost immediately. There's no doubt that he'll be a name that everyone will soon recognize!
Stay tuned to Kendall Tucker's socials below for updates on future releases as well as tour dates from this talented artist.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0145280 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0038676261901855 secs