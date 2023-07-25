Jelly Roll Collaborates With Country Rap Artist Kendall Tucker



Stay tuned to Kendall Tucker's socials below for updates on future releases as well as tour dates from this talented artist. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country/Rap Artist Kendall Tucker will be releasing his new single "Dragging Me Down" featuring Jelly Roll and State Of Mine on August 25th.The new single follows the success of his previous single "Stickup" featuring MYXED and Three Six Mafia co-founder Project Pat which has seen a positive response from fans as they get ready for Tucker's forthcoming project set for release later this year.The new single "Dragging Me Down" is a motivational track that's perfect for anyone battling their own struggles in life. For this new single Kendall has connected with the hottest Country/Rap artists today Jelly Roll alongside Billboard Chart topping rockers State of Mine.When asked about his new single "Dragging Me Down," Kendall Tucker says, "There's a lot of people in this world hurting. Everyone has their own demons they battle. Some people show it while others try to cover it up with a smile.I couldn't think of a better artist than Jelly Roll to have on this song. Jelly continues to bring hope to hurting people. With this collaboration of myself, Jelly Roll State of Mine we just want the people to know that they are not alone. You may feel like you're getting dragged down but don't give up, you'll get through this."Kendall Tucker is a Florida/Nashville Country/Rap Artist from Ocala, FL. Growing up in the "Horse Capital of the World," Kendall couldn't help but grow some country roots. However, his musical influencers range from Eminem to Randy Travis. Kendall has always had a love for all genres of music which has helped him combine Country, Rock and Rap to make some of the most unique music you've ever heard.To date Kendall has recorded and worked with names such as Colt Ford, Jelly Roll, Bubba Sparxx, Uncle Kracker, Craig Campbell and many more! Not only does Kendall give people good music, he also knows how to light up the stage with live performances alongside his full band. Kendall's electrifying stage performance is sure to have you moving and singing along almost immediately. There's no doubt that he'll be a name that everyone will soon recognize!Stay tuned to Kendall Tucker's socials below for updates on future releases as well as tour dates from this talented artist.



