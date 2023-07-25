Brandi Carlile Debuts Her Barbie Cover Of 'Closer To Fine' With Catherine Carlile From The 'Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition)'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Brandi Carlile's new rendition of Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine," featuring her wife, Catherine Carlile, is out today and featured on the new version of the Barbie movie soundtrack: Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition).
Produced by Carlile, who plays guitar, piano, keys, banjo and moog on the track, "Closer To Fine" also features special guest musicians Matt Chamberlain (drums) and Dave Mackay (keys).
A 9x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, Carlile is known as one of music's most respected voices. Over the course of her acclaimed career, Carlile has released seven full-length albums including her most recent, 2021's 3x GRAMMY Award-winning In These Silent Days.
Additionally, Carlile continues her work as a renowned producer with several studio projects released this year including her show-stopping rendition of "Home," which was featured on the final season of Ted Lasso, Brandy
Clark's new self-titled album and Tanya
Tucker's Sweet Western Sound, as well as Joni Mitchell's forthcoming new album, Joni Mitchell
At Newport (out July 28).
Known for her powerful live performances, Carlile recently held her once-in-a-lifetime "Echoes Through The Canyon" event at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, which included her annual headline concert with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison
Russell, The Highwomen
with special guest Tanya
Tucker and Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam."
She will also perform select headline shows this year as well as several dates with P!NK as part of her stadium tour later this summer. See below for complete tour itinerary.
BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:
July 22—Brookville, NY—Tilles Center for the Performing Arts+
July 24—Toronto, ON—Rogers Centre*
July 26—Cincinnati, OH—Great American Ball Park*
August 3—New York, NY—Citi Field*
August 4—Selbyville, DE—Freeman Arts Pavilion+
August 5—Pittsburgh, PA—PNC Park*
August 16—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park*
August 17—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens
Field#
August 19—Fargo, ND—Fargodome*
August 21—Omaha, NE—Charles Schwab Field*
August 27—St. Louis, MO—Evolution Festival
August 29—St. Paul, MN—Minnesota State
Fair^
August 31—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia Festival#
September
1—Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium
September
8—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre#
September
9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre**
September
14—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September
16—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music
Center‡
September
18—Philadelphia, PA—Citizens Bank Park*
September
19—Philadelphia, PA—Citizens Bank Park*
September
22—Nashville, TN—Geodis Park*
September
23—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater†
September
25—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome*
September
27—Houston, TX—Minute Maid Park*
September
29—Dallas, TX—Globe Life Field*
October 3—San Diego, CA—Snapdragon Stadium*
October 7—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium*
October 9—Phoenix, AZ—Chase Field*
October 14—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl
January 18-21, 2024—Barcelo Maya Resort, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend
*with P!NK
+special solo show
#with special guest Brandy
Clark
^with special guest Wynonna
Judd
‡with special guest Katie Pruitt
†with special guest Tanya
Tucker
**with special guest Joy Oladokun.