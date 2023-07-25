Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
25/07/2023

Bryce Vine Crushes On Barbie With New Single 'Margot Robbie'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Margot Robbie may be on the big-screen this weekend in Barbie, but she's also starring in Bryce Vine's dreams! The multiplatinum maverick crushes hard on everybody's favorite blonde starlet in his new single "Margot Robbie" out now via Warner Records.

Look out for the official video starring Bryce alongside Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay dropping next Tuesday, July 25.

The track layers sun-kissed guitar over a breezy beat as Bryce nimbly rhymes Kemosabe and Margot Robbie in the instantly irresistible chorus. He sings, "You know you got a kick like Kemosabe. I'll take you to the hills in my Ferrari. You know you kinda look like Margot Robbie. I'm focused on you. You got me froze like Medusa." The accompanying lyric video seamlessly translates this vibe.

Of course, she isn't the first Hollywood A-lister who Bryce has dedicated a song to. Back in 2017, he soared to mainstream popularity with the double-platinum "Drew Barrymore," idealizing the star's character in The Wedding Singer. Hopefully, Drew doesn't get jealous…
Stay tuned for more coming soon from Bryce Vine in 2023!

UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN DATES
July 22 - The Cup - Vancouver, BC
July 28 - The Republik - Honolulu, HI
Aug 4 - Trio - Charleston, SC
Aug 5 - Trio - Charlotte, NC
Aug 26 - Breakaway Festival - Columbus, OH
Aug 31 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA
Sep 1 - Denim on the Diamond - Kelowna, BC
Sep 3 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID
Sep 14 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC
Sep 15 - The Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON
Sep 16 - London Music Hall - London, ON
Sep 17 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON
Sep 20 - Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 21 - Sylvee - Madison, WI
Sep 22 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA
Sep 23 - Canopy Club - Urbana, IL
Sep 24 - Liberty Hall - Lawrence, KS
Sep 29 - Voyage Music Festival Simpsonville, SC
Oct 8 - Reggae Rise Up - Las Vegas, NV

Since popping off with the double-platinum smash "Drew Barrymore" and platinum "La La Land" [feat. YG], Bryce has tallied up more than 2 billion streams to date, and delivered a series of unforgettable performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Wendy Williams, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Good Morning America, and more. He's pushed himself outside the confines of genre, collaborating with everyone from Wale, lovelytheband and FITZ to Cheat Codes, Loud Luxury,
Parmalee, and Jeremih. At the same time, brands such as Pepsi, TRULY, Malibu Rum, Capitol One, and Fender have sought him out for collaborations.






