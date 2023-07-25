Bryce Vine Crushes On Barbie With New Single 'Margot Robbie'





Look out for the official video starring Bryce alongside Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay dropping next Tuesday, July 25.



The track layers sun-kissed guitar over a breezy beat as Bryce nimbly rhymes Kemosabe and Margot Robbie in the instantly irresistible chorus. He sings, "You know you got a kick like Kemosabe. I'll take you to the hills in my Ferrari. You know you kinda look like Margot Robbie. I'm focused on you. You got me froze like Medusa." The accompanying lyric video seamlessly translates this vibe.



Of course, she isn't the first Hollywood A-lister who Bryce has dedicated a song to. Back in 2017, he soared to mainstream popularity with the double-platinum "Drew Barrymore," idealizing the star's character in The Wedding Singer. Hopefully, Drew doesn't get jealous…

Stay tuned for more coming soon from Bryce Vine in 2023!



UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN DATES

July 22 - The Cup - Vancouver, BC

July 28 - The Republik - Honolulu, HI

Aug 4 - Trio - Charleston, SC

Aug 5 - Trio - Charlotte, NC

Aug 26 - Breakaway Festival - Columbus, OH

Aug 31 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

Sep 1 - Denim on the Diamond - Kelowna, BC

Sep 3 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

Sep 14 -

Sep 15 - The Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON

Sep 16 - London

Sep 17 - Danforth

Sep 20 - Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

Sep 21 - Sylvee - Madison, WI

Sep 22 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

Sep 23 - Canopy Club - Urbana, IL

Sep 24 -

Sep 29 - Voyage

Oct 8 - Reggae Rise Up - Las Vegas, NV



Since popping off with the double-platinum smash "Drew Barrymore" and platinum "

