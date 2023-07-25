Southern California Raised/ Berklee College Of Music Singer-Songwriter Maggie Cubillos Releasing New Single "Slow Motion" On July 28, 2023





Follow Maggie Cubillos on Social Media:

https://linktr.ee/maggiecubillos New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter Maggie Cubillos is currently a senior at Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. The 21-year-old Colombian/Cuban/American vocalist, who hails from Hermosa Beach, is releasing a new single " Slow Motion " on July 28.The track was recorded with producer Steve Ornest this past spring and features Aaron Mastin (Donald Brown, Brandy) on keys and Charlie Paxon (James Blunt, Liz Phair) on drums.Maggie says, "" Slow Motion " is for everyone who's been scared to move on. It's scary to acknowledge the end of a chapter and move forward but there is no set timeline for that. I think society pressures us to feel like we should be at a certain place in our healing process when in reality that looks sooo different for everyone. Healing isn't linear and writing this song helped me realize that and understand that growth takes time. "To celebrate the release of "Slow Motion," Cubillos will play a show at The Hotel Cafe on Thursday, July 27.Maggie has spent her entire life performing, including stints at the prestigious A Cappella Academy, and the nationally recognized Legacy A Cappella group. The former National YoungArts Foundation finalist continues to hone her craft through various projects, collaborations, and live gigs. See upcoming dates below.Upcoming Shows:Thursday, July 27- Hotel Cafe Tickets (Hollywood)Thursday, August 17- Viper Room (West Hollywood)Cubillos' songwriting is intimate and raw and demonstrates a deep understanding of the human experience that extends well beyond her years.Maggie's first single, "Old Shoes," was released in November 2022, and was produced by Steve Ornest (who also plays guitar on the track) at LA's Total Access Recording (Black Flag, No Doubt, Guns N' Roses, Sublime) along with bassist Matt Rubano (Taking Back Sunday, Outasite, Lauryn Hill) and drummer Rob Humphreys (Kacey Musgraves Jason Mraz, Elle King).What others are saying:"'Old Shoes' is a gorgeous, soothing track. ..Maggie's vocals are breathtaking with a sweet, purity that is totally endearing. The lyrics are sensational, every line stood out as relatable and thought provoking…single of the week!"- Click Roll Boom"The track begins with Cubillos' gorgeous lilting vocals over the grounding drone of a guitar before the full band joins in and lifts the track to new heights… soaring choruses. This is pop done beautifully that will take you away for a couple of minutes in that magical way that music can." - Backseat Mafia"This honest and uncut song is much needed in today's generation. Listeners of all ages and backgrounds can find a sense of comfort and appreciation from this inviting song that tackles such a complex topic with perfection."- Pop Passion"...hits all the right notes...Maggie's songwriting abilities indicate a self-awareness and soul far beyond her years, and we can't wait to hear more from this newcomer."- Imperfect Fifth"A stunning vocal display that beautifully echoes the natural tones that exude from the lyrical core of this vibrantly subdued composition. This debut single is a stunning display of creative talent & a showcase of the naturally drawing & passionate nature this gifted artist's vocals possess."- Fierce & Fabulous Revolution"Dreamy Melody"- Haiku Reviews"(A) bright new voice...It's easy to tell when someone is singing straight from their heart. This is definitely the case with singer-songwriter Maggie Cubillos and her beautifully crafted debut single "Old Shoes""- The Whole Kameese""Old Shoes" is a pretty, delicate tune with acoustic guitar, understated percussion, the quiet twang of a steel guitar, and Cubillos' gorgeously clear vocals. This is a lovely debut."- Jersey Beat"A lovely song...Maggie presents a raw, vulnerable portrait of herself...sweet, heartfelt...."- The Voice Magazine




