Kila DaJay Releases Her Pop Hip Hop Dance Anthem "WKND Party"





Ms. DaJày's stage presence and ability to transform into an entertainer earned her the stage name of "Scene Stealer". Her vocal/dance talent shined through notable roles in local theatre performances including



Ms. DaJày is currently recording and producing her self-written album at La Voix Studio. Her first single titled "9/09" (her birthday), debuted Fall 2021. Her current single release titled "WKND Party" is available now on all streaming platforms. She is honored to work with an extremely talented team including Grammy Award winning Reggie Dozier, Shoshana Payne Phillips, Andy Barnes, Karvin Johnson and Lori Taylor Johnson.



Ms. DaJày's impeccable dedication and standard of perfection is reflected on her social media. Her high-quality post/engagement with her subscribers affectionately known as "DaJàybie's" represents her lively, driven, and focused personality. Some of her favorite covers are Jennifer Holliday and the late Whitney Houston.



Label Name: Monzell Entertainment LLC

Songwriter: Kila DaJày Higginbottom

Composer: Kila DaJày Higginbottom

Producer: Kila DaJày Higginbottom

Co Producer: Andy Barnes

Vocal Producer: Shoshana Payne Phillips

Copyright Holders/Owners: Monzell Entertainment LLC

Executive Producer: Kimberly Higginbottom

Mix and Mastering: Reggie Dozier

Recording Engineer: Andy Barnes

Distribution/Marketing and Promotions: KES Network, LLC



https://www.instagram.com/kiladajay/

https://www.youtube.com/c/KilaDajay

