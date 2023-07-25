Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 25/07/2023

Kila DaJay Releases Her Pop Hip Hop Dance Anthem "WKND Party"

Kila DaJay Releases Her Pop Hip Hop Dance Anthem "WKND Party"

Hot Songs Around The World

People
Libianca
225 entries in 17 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
864 entries in 28 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
178 entries in 7 charts
Miracle
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
175 entries in 15 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
188 entries in 12 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
659 entries in 28 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
171 entries in 18 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
193 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
760 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
488 entries in 25 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
211 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kila DaJày (Ky-luh DUH-Jày) is a highly motivated 21-year-old artist who comes from a long line of musical talent. She's got style, She's got class and has been coined as the young Taylor Swift of Pop Hip Hop. Kila was born in Boston, Massachusetts and currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Ms. DaJày's stage presence and ability to transform into an entertainer earned her the stage name of "Scene Stealer". Her vocal/dance talent shined through notable roles in local theatre performances including Peter Pan, Xanadu, and Damn Yankees. She was recently honored to pay tribute to THE Supremes in April and performed her upcoming new hot single "WKND Party".

Ms. DaJày is currently recording and producing her self-written album at La Voix Studio. Her first single titled "9/09" (her birthday), debuted Fall 2021. Her current single release titled "WKND Party" is available now on all streaming platforms. She is honored to work with an extremely talented team including Grammy Award winning Reggie Dozier, Shoshana Payne Phillips, Andy Barnes, Karvin Johnson and Lori Taylor Johnson.

Ms. DaJày's impeccable dedication and standard of perfection is reflected on her social media. Her high-quality post/engagement with her subscribers affectionately known as "DaJàybie's" represents her lively, driven, and focused personality. Some of her favorite covers are Jennifer Holliday and the late Whitney Houston.

Label Name: Monzell Entertainment LLC
Songwriter: Kila DaJày Higginbottom
Composer: Kila DaJày Higginbottom
Producer: Kila DaJày Higginbottom
Co Producer: Andy Barnes
Vocal Producer: Shoshana Payne Phillips
Copyright Holders/Owners: Monzell Entertainment LLC
Executive Producer: Kimberly Higginbottom
Mix and Mastering: Reggie Dozier
Recording Engineer: Andy Barnes
Distribution/Marketing and Promotions: KES Network, LLC

https://www.instagram.com/kiladajay/
https://www.youtube.com/c/KilaDajay
https://www.tiktok.com/@kiladajayyyy






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0145590 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0039710998535156 secs