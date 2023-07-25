|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Chvrli Blvck, Climbs To #1 On The Leading Platform For Indie Artists
Hot Songs Around The World
People
Libianca
225 entries in 17 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
864 entries in 28 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
178 entries in 7 charts
Miracle
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
175 entries in 15 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
188 entries in 12 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
659 entries in 28 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
171 entries in 18 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
193 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
760 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
488 entries in 25 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
211 entries in 22 charts
Most read news of the week
Barack Obama Shares His Summer 2023 Playlist: Tupac Shakur, Bob Dylan, Tina Turner, Ice Spice, Drake And More!
Chicago Pop Punk 5-Piece Wilmette Embrace Nostalgia On New Single + Video "Circa '99" Off The Upcoming Debut Full-Length 'Hyperfocused"