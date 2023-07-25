Chvrli Blvck, Climbs To #1 On The Leading Platform For Indie Artists





CHVRLI BLVCK is a genre-hopping indie musician known for his powerful vocals, idiosyncratic lyrics, and brutal honesty - with an eclectic but immediately recognizable sound influenced by artists ranging from Cage the Elephant to Fiona Apple. His music is a beautiful raw reflection of mental illness, naive joy, love, and loss.



"'Why Did You Go?' is a deeply personal account of the aftermath of a breakup." said CHVRLI BLVCK, "Reaching #1 on the aBreak58 with such a painful, intimate song, and connecting with so many people feels incredible."



Every two weeks, aBreak



"The UK is a hotbed for some of the greatest emerging artists in the world.." said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music, "When we first heard CHVRLI's 'Why Did You Go?', we knew it was extraordinary. What a voice, what a song! We're excited to be helping CHVRLI to get heard in ways he deserves." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) aBreak Music, a global indie artist discovery platform, announced that indie recording artist CHVRLI BLVCK, has his single 'Why Did You Go?' topping the aBreak58. Check out his #1 song at abreakmusic.com.CHVRLI BLVCK is a genre-hopping indie musician known for his powerful vocals, idiosyncratic lyrics, and brutal honesty - with an eclectic but immediately recognizable sound influenced by artists ranging from Cage the Elephant to Fiona Apple. His music is a beautiful raw reflection of mental illness, naive joy, love, and loss."'Why Did You Go?' is a deeply personal account of the aftermath of a breakup." said CHVRLI BLVCK, "Reaching #1 on the aBreak58 with such a painful, intimate song, and connecting with so many people feels incredible."Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres, from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58."The UK is a hotbed for some of the greatest emerging artists in the world.." said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music, "When we first heard CHVRLI's 'Why Did You Go?', we knew it was extraordinary. What a voice, what a song! We're excited to be helping CHVRLI to get heard in ways he deserves."



