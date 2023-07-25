Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 25/07/2023

Chvrli Blvck, Climbs To #1 On The Leading Platform For Indie Artists

Chvrli Blvck, Climbs To #1 On The Leading Platform For Indie Artists

Hot Songs Around The World

People
Libianca
225 entries in 17 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
864 entries in 28 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
178 entries in 7 charts
Miracle
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
175 entries in 15 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
188 entries in 12 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
659 entries in 28 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
171 entries in 18 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
193 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
760 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
488 entries in 25 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
211 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) aBreak Music, a global indie artist discovery platform, announced that indie recording artist CHVRLI BLVCK, has his single 'Why Did You Go?' topping the aBreak58. Check out his #1 song at abreakmusic.com.

CHVRLI BLVCK is a genre-hopping indie musician known for his powerful vocals, idiosyncratic lyrics, and brutal honesty - with an eclectic but immediately recognizable sound influenced by artists ranging from Cage the Elephant to Fiona Apple. His music is a beautiful raw reflection of mental illness, naive joy, love, and loss.

"'Why Did You Go?' is a deeply personal account of the aftermath of a breakup." said CHVRLI BLVCK, "Reaching #1 on the aBreak58 with such a painful, intimate song, and connecting with so many people feels incredible."

Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres, from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.

"The UK is a hotbed for some of the greatest emerging artists in the world.." said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music, "When we first heard CHVRLI's 'Why Did You Go?', we knew it was extraordinary. What a voice, what a song! We're excited to be helping CHVRLI to get heard in ways he deserves."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0167789 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0041887760162354 secs